KCRG.com

Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
KCCI.com

Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium

NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
KCCI.com

Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com

Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
KCCI.com

Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce

With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
KCCI.com

Popular barbecue chain announces new Des Moines location

DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes are coming for a popular barbecue chain here in the Des Moines area. The owner of Jethro's has announced a new downtown location a block south of Wells Fargo Arena. That also means the Jethro's location near Drake University will not reopen. It has...
KCCI.com

Car hits man on scooter in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man on a mobility scooter was hit by a car in Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines police tell KCCI that it happened at 6th Avenue and University Avenue around 2 p.m. The driver stayed on scene after the crash. The 58-year-old man who...
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
Des Moines Business Record

New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines

For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
