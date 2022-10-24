Man dies following crash in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO — A driver heading westbound on 10100 Tierrasanta Blvd in a 2017 Nissan NV200 drove off the roadway northbound shortly before 10:41 a.m. Monday, police said.

The individual operating the vehicle, a 64-year-old male who has not been identified at this time, drove his car through vegetation and a drainage culvert, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander Officer Fisher.

The male received CPR and was transported to an area hospital, officials said, where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to Officer Fisher, a DUI is not suspected in this collision. Officials say it did appear the male possibly suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call 858-484-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

