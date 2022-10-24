ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golden Alert issued for Louisville 69-year-old missing for 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 69-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks. LMPD says that Steven Vest was last seen in the 100 block of East Adair Street on Oct. 13, which is in the Wilder Park neighborhood and near Beechmont.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for two missing teens from the Shawnee neighborhood. According to LMPD, Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, were last seen Thursday near the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace. Shawn has brown hair and brown eyes with an unknown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police responded to a report of a car crash on Thursday morning at Preston St. and Broadway involving an officer. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says their preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty LMPD Fourth Division officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a call to assist another officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire by vandals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville school is vowing to rebuild its playground after being targeted by vandals. Someone set fire to the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on Wednesday night, according to officials. They said that the night custodian contacted officials about the blaze. Amy Hammond, principal of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase

Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
NEW ALBANY, IN

