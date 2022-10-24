ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Deborah Kezelian

Deborah Kezelian, age 66, of Ocala, FL passed away suddenly on October 19, 2022 at HCA Ocala. Deborah was born on September 6, 1956 to her parents, John & Charlotte Kudalski in Melvindale, MI. She enjoyed bowling, Bunco, cats, and front porch sitting. Her family and friends will always remember her as a wife, mother, and healing person.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Moon Over Silver Springs Shores

A plane was passing in front of the moon when this photo was taken in Silver Springs Shores in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo Rosario for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homes, sweet (to eat) homes

“Invention is 93 percent perspiration 6 percent inspiration 3 percent perspiration and 2 percent butter scotch ripple.”— Willy Wonka. The Citrus County Building Alliance announces the Citrus Home Show Gingerbread House Competition Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Carven D. Angel

Circuit Judge Carven D. Angel of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 79. After battling cancer for many years, Carven died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gloria, and their children by his side. Carven was born in Raleigh, NC on January 20, 1943,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Richard Anthony Valvo

Richard Anthony Valvo, age 56, of Ocala, passed away on October 21, 2022 at the EW and Lucille Cates Hospice House. He was born on June 20, 1966 in Brooklyn , NY. A son to Mike (Teresa) and Rosalia (Sintatra) Valvo. Richard co-owned Southeastern Stone & Tile in Ocala with his father.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River continues with lobbyist, easing traffic, moored boats

As municipal and county governments throughout Florida scramble for grants and other financial help from state lawmakers in Tallahassee, the Crystal River City Council voted this week to give the city its best odds to get its financial share and someone advocating for the city. The Crystal River council voted...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
fox13news.com

Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
HOMOSASSA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Halloween Family Fun Run comes to Citizens’ Circle this Saturday

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting runners, walkers, and joggers of all ages to participate in its third annual Halloween Family Fun Run at Citizens’ Circle on Saturday, October 29. The costume 5k run/walk event will take place this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at...
OCALA, FL
WESH

3 dead in fiery Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 75 just north of the Sumter County line in the area of milepost 337, according to FHP. In an update...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Debi Grunnah

Debi Grunnah was internationally recognized for her contributions to the Anatolian Shepherd Dog breed and to American Sport Horse breeds. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her family, friends and animals. Debi was born to Tom and Judy Grunnah in September of...
REDDICK, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala motorists can expect road closure on SW 43rd Court

The City of Ocala has announced that a road closure on SW 43rd Court, between SW 44th Street and SW 40th Street, will begin effective immediately. The road closure is “due to an open depression by a sanitary manhole,” according to a press release from the city. During this time, there may be potential odors, dust, and noise around the construction area.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy