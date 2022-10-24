Read full article on original website
Deborah Kezelian
Deborah Kezelian, age 66, of Ocala, FL passed away suddenly on October 19, 2022 at HCA Ocala. Deborah was born on September 6, 1956 to her parents, John & Charlotte Kudalski in Melvindale, MI. She enjoyed bowling, Bunco, cats, and front porch sitting. Her family and friends will always remember her as a wife, mother, and healing person.
Moon Over Silver Springs Shores
A plane was passing in front of the moon when this photo was taken in Silver Springs Shores in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo Rosario for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Homes, sweet (to eat) homes
“Invention is 93 percent perspiration 6 percent inspiration 3 percent perspiration and 2 percent butter scotch ripple.”— Willy Wonka. The Citrus County Building Alliance announces the Citrus Home Show Gingerbread House Competition Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
Carven D. Angel
Circuit Judge Carven D. Angel of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 79. After battling cancer for many years, Carven died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gloria, and their children by his side. Carven was born in Raleigh, NC on January 20, 1943,...
Richard Anthony Valvo
Richard Anthony Valvo, age 56, of Ocala, passed away on October 21, 2022 at the EW and Lucille Cates Hospice House. He was born on June 20, 1966 in Brooklyn , NY. A son to Mike (Teresa) and Rosalia (Sintatra) Valvo. Richard co-owned Southeastern Stone & Tile in Ocala with his father.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River continues with lobbyist, easing traffic, moored boats
As municipal and county governments throughout Florida scramble for grants and other financial help from state lawmakers in Tallahassee, the Crystal River City Council voted this week to give the city its best odds to get its financial share and someone advocating for the city. The Crystal River council voted...
Lecanto woman, 69, fatally stuck by pickup while crossing street
A 69-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Lecanto on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights health and wellness of horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The health and wellness of a horse is the most important thing when competing. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about one equine therapist who made this her mission.
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
click orlando
Sorrento man dead after motorcycle crash in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Thursday near Longwood left a Sorrento man dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Markham Woods Road about a mile south of E.E. Williamson Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
Tampa man struck by 3 vehicles while trying to cross I-75 on foot in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
ocala-news.com
Halloween Family Fun Run comes to Citizens’ Circle this Saturday
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting runners, walkers, and joggers of all ages to participate in its third annual Halloween Family Fun Run at Citizens’ Circle on Saturday, October 29. The costume 5k run/walk event will take place this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at...
WESH
3 dead in fiery Marion County crash, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 75 just north of the Sumter County line in the area of milepost 337, according to FHP. In an update...
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours
There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.
ocala-news.com
Debi Grunnah
Debi Grunnah was internationally recognized for her contributions to the Anatolian Shepherd Dog breed and to American Sport Horse breeds. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her family, friends and animals. Debi was born to Tom and Judy Grunnah in September of...
67-Year-Old Brooksville Man Dies After Crash That Happened On Cortez Blvd.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 76-year-old Brooksville man has died after a crash that happened on Wednesday around 10:33 am. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling westbound on SR-50 (Cortez Boulevard), west of Mobley Road, when he lost control of his pickup truck
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorists can expect road closure on SW 43rd Court
The City of Ocala has announced that a road closure on SW 43rd Court, between SW 44th Street and SW 40th Street, will begin effective immediately. The road closure is “due to an open depression by a sanitary manhole,” according to a press release from the city. During this time, there may be potential odors, dust, and noise around the construction area.
