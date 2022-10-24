Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four day school weeks, but they’re hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School. And she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Our state under Stitt: Government at the speed of business
Businessman Kevin Stitt campaigned on a simple theme in 2018: Hire me as the state’s CEO and let me show you how to transform state government. But a multitude of purchasing scandals and revelations of misspending during the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the hazards of running government at the speed of business. Friction with fellow Republicans in the Legislature highlighted other management blind spots. Stitt the CEO morphed into Stitt the governor.
Long Story Short: Our state under Stitt
Applications open for Oklahoma environmental education grants
Applications have opened for environmental education grants from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. Teachers in public or private schools and group leaders from youth organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants, which range from $100 to $1000. Proposed projects must be focused on environmental education, directly involve students, tie in classroom learning objectives and be completed by the end of the next school year.
NPR President and CEO visits KGOU Radio
This is the Manager’s Minute. Last week, the President and CEO of NPR, John Lansing, visited public radio stations in Oklahoma. During his stop at KGOU, he met with KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma staff and management, toured the station and learned about KGOU’s history, operations, accomplishments and future plans.
Maine is changing its signature crop to keep up with the effects of climate change
Climate change brings warmer and drier conditions that aren’t conducive for Maine’s most lucrative crop. Scientists and farmers have teamed up to modify potatoes to ensure a steady agricultural future. Maine Public’s Robbie Feinberg reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
