WLKY.com
JCPS leaders, community reacts to historic donation that impact west Louisville for the next decade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School leaders expect thehistoric $20 million donation announced on Thursday to have an impact in the area for the next decade. "A school district can do so much, but there's so much more that we could do with this kind of support," said JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter.
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
JCPS receives 'game changing donation' from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has received its largest donation to date. Officials say novelist, philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott has sent $20 million to the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation, which provides direct financial support for JCPS. “This is a game changing donation to our...
wdrb.com
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
WLKY.com
University of Louisville students can 'Hatch Their Potential' with The Bird's Nest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students can get hands-on, real-world job experience with the new University of Louisville full-service strategic communications agency, The Bird's Nest. The agency will offer clients services like market research, PR, event planning, content creation, social media, graphic design and more. Dr. Karen Freberg, professor at UofL...
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9. Why are you running for Metro Council?. "We have serious issues in Louisville including violent crime, lack of...
'Increase relevance to all students': JCPS announces draft list of legislative priorities for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School board announced a draft of their legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday. The list included opposition to any legislation that would impact the school board decision-making process related to COVID-19 mitigation and public health efforts. They also said they want to...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
WLKY.com
Louisville residents express concern, city leaders offer solutions amid Walgreens closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While some Louisville residents can easily drive to an alternate Walgreens for medicine or groceries, others in the community cannot, sparking concern with accessibility. “I imagine if somebody has to pick up a prescription here and has to change another Walgreens, it's going to make their...
leoweekly.com
What Louisville Needs In A Mayor
As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville infrastructure project 'Jeff Digs' completed under budget and early
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Since February 2021, downtown Jeffersonville has seen a lot of road closures and construction. That's because of the city's $20.9 million infrastructure revamp, "Jeff Digs," and it's finally complete. The purpose of the project was to separate the sewage and drainage pipes under the city's streets,...
WLKY.com
Louisville YMCA opens 'teen tech center' to help underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alongside GE Appliances, the YMCA of Greater Louisville opened a "Best Buy Teen Tech Center" in the Metro on Tuesday. The new center is located at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. "Let me tell you, I was blown away. Both from the folks...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
'It's not been easy': Louisville leader looks back on career successes, racial hardships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds has served as president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League for seven years. She is the first woman to hold that role in the organization’s nearly 100-year history. As she finishes out her last week before starting her next opportunity, she is...
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
WLKY.com
Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
