Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

University of Louisville students can 'Hatch Their Potential' with The Bird's Nest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students can get hands-on, real-world job experience with the new University of Louisville full-service strategic communications agency, The Bird's Nest. The agency will offer clients services like market research, PR, event planning, content creation, social media, graphic design and more. Dr. Karen Freberg, professor at UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

What Louisville Needs In A Mayor

As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE

