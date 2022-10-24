ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqUuH_0ilAXKKH00

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram.

Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did not want to be identified. "I can confirm that Kanye is not a client," the representative told CNBC. CAA is the latest company to sever ties with West, who legally changed his name last year to Ye.

In an opinion piece in the Financial Times, Endeavor chief executive officer Ari Emanuel called on every company that works with the rapper to cut ties with him after he tweeted he wanted to go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

"Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience," Emmanuel wrote. "There should be no tolerance anywhere for West's anti-Semitism."

Film studio MRC, which produced the film "Knives Out" and television series "Ozark," recently dropped a documentary about West.

"We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," MRC executives said in a statement. "The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or anti-Semitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is that fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense."

West, 45, is worth around $2 billion for his music and sneaker brand Yeezy as well as his former partnership with Gap, which ended recently. Last week, luxury goods brand Balenciaga stopped working with West. JPMorgan Chase also dropped him.

Other companies that currently work with West, including Adidas which has had a highly lucrative relationship with the rapper, continue to face increased pressure to sever ties. Adidas has issued a statement saying West's partnership with the sports apparel maker is "currently under review." Apple and Spotify are also being urged to stop streaming West's music.

In a letter, representing more than 4,000 attorneys and activists, the International Legal Forum called on all companies to cut ties.

"We call on you to end your silence, condemn Kanye's obscene anti-Semitism and terminate your partnership with him," the letter said.

Following West's anti-Semitic remarks, both Twitter and Instagram blocked him. In response, West agreed last week to purchase conservative social platform Parler.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
105.5 The Fan

Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
ARIZONA STATE
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
469K+
Followers
66K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy