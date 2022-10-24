Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown drops statement on Kanye, Donda Sports and fans are calling cap he actually wrote it
Former NFL star Antonio Brown is not joining the number of companies and people severing their ties with Kanye West over the music icon’s controversial antisemitic comments. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donaldo both recently announced that they have terminated their association with West’s Donda Sports because of his remarks that have sparked massive hate and outrage in the community.
Eric Bledsoe arrested for domestic violence right after reportedly agreeing to play in China
Reports emerged Wednesday that former NBA star Eric Bledsoe had agreed to a deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Hours later, Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence, according to TMZ. The TMZ report states police received a call about a domestic incident at a residence in Lost Hills, California. The victim […] The post Eric Bledsoe arrested for domestic violence right after reportedly agreeing to play in China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts
Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst
ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I couldn’t be happier’: James Wiseman has Steve Kerr feeling like proud dad amid comeback season
James Wiseman was only on the floor for 14 minutes on Thursday, the fewest he’s played in the Golden State Warriors’ first five games of the regular season. Definitely don’t take the young big man’s comparative lack of playing time as any negative referendum on his performance against the Miami Heat, though.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. An 0-4 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 78 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections
Within just 24 hours, we have already seen two notable ejections in the NBA. The first one happened Tuesday night when Klay Thomspon was sent to the showers after a verbal spat with Devin Booker in the Golden State Warriors’ loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns. And then just this Wednesday evening, Brooklyn […] The post Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan, LeBron James territory with latest milestone
The Dallas Mavericks escaped with a huge win on Thursday night as they took down Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in overtime, 129-125. This was thanks in large part to Luka Doncic, who once again proved pivotal for the Mavs as they handed their opponents with their fourth loss in […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan, LeBron James territory with latest milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic dominates, Nets make major lineup change in overtime loss to Mavericks
It was easy to see the Brooklyn Nets would be tested early when assessing their schedule to start the season. For the fourth-straight game, the Nets were in a dogfight Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. And for the third consecutive time, they came up short. Brooklyn fell 129-125 in overtime to Dallas. Luka Doncic […] The post Luka Doncic dominates, Nets make major lineup change in overtime loss to Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove
A lot was on the line for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks during Thursday night’s marquee matchup. Things got a little bit physical during the game, which saw Luka Doncic hitting the deck after a blatant shove from Kevin Durant. KD sent Luka flying in the third quarter with a push from […] The post WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 shocking Hornets stats without LaMelo Ball show unexpected potential
By no stretch are the Charlotte Hornets a better team without LaMelo Ball. Let’s get that out of the way right now. Still, the Hornets are putting up some impressive stats through their first four games of the 2022-23 season with Ball sidelined. Miles Bridges is also out, maybe for good, and Terry Rozier has […] The post 5 shocking Hornets stats without LaMelo Ball show unexpected potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
