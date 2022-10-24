ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

RTD offering 2 days of free rides to voter polls

Election Day is just two weeks away, and RTD is helping voters make it to the polls this November, and they are doing it for free.
DENVER, CO
New Aurora opioid treatment center

As fentanyl deaths continue to soar in Colorado, a new outpatient opioid treatment center is opening in Aurora.
AURORA, CO
Chimney falls off, leaving hole in Aurora rental

An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver. Shaul Turner reports.
AURORA, CO
Rain, snow impacting foothills, I-70

The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts.
DENVER, CO
Do you know your brain type?

Are you driven by instant gratification but your partner isn't? Does it cause turmoil at home? A psychologist shows what the fix might be. Katie Orth reports.
DENVER, CO
Voters to decide on $12.7 million Foothills fire station

A proposed new fire station is causing controversy in the Foothills Fire Protection District.
DENVER, CO
Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro

Denver's weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado's next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
Video released in shooting at Lone Tree RTD station

Body camera video has been released from a shooting Wednesday at the RTD station in Lone Tree. Talya Cunningham reports.
LONE TREE, CO
Boarders take advantage of the mountain snow

Snow hit the mountains just before Keystone is set to open for the season. Nicole Fierro reports.
DENVER, CO
School closings follow lower birth rates

Declining public school enrollment could have something to do with fewer kids being born. DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
Colorado behind on new COVID vaccine

The older generations of Colorado are on their vaccine game while the rest of the state is lagging behind.
COLORADO STATE
How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?

Denver renters looking for a one-bedroom apartment need to make quite a bit. How much? DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
Thornton resident needs new apartment

A Thornton woman is hoping to find a new home after receiving a notification from the city alerting residents of an inspection showing no heat in the building. Shaul Turner reports.
THORNTON, CO
Cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s

Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
Charter school debuts all-electric bus fleet

Peak to Peak Charter School is the first in Colorado to operate an all-electric school bus fleet. Carly Moore reports.
COLORADO STATE
Denver weather: First snow possible on Thursday

Denver's weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado's next storm system moves in. Thursday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
New addiction treatment center opening in Aurora

A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports.
AURORA, CO
Denver e-bike rebate funds exhausted for 2022

According to a press release from the City of Denver, the city's e-bike rebate program will be paused until early next year. Kristen Chapman reports.
DENVER, CO
No criminal charges in deadly LoDo shooting

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are following up on a fatal shooting from early June in Lower Downtown, where 23-year-old Jason Morales was shot and killed after a fight. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO

