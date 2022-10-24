ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.

Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
SFGate

2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center, authorities said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene at the shopping center in Palmdale, a city north of downtown Los Angeles. A man was taken to the hospital, where he also died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
PALMDALE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Savannah Chroman Injured, Jose Guzman Involved in DUI Crash on Tuolumne Road [East Sonora, CA]

DUI Driver Injured in Head-On Collision near Soulsbyville Road. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m., just west of Soulsbyville Road in East Sonora. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound 2007 Toyota Camry crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuolumne Road. As a result, the Camry collided head-on with a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup-truck driven by 40-year-old Guzman, of Tuolumne.

