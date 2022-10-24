Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in gas leak at Kearney Ace Hardware
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.
KSNB Local4
One killed, one critically injured in Hwy 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was killed Wednesday night following a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a Ford Taurus car and a Dodge Ram pickup.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
KSNB Local4
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds. Elwood Fire...
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
NebraskaTV
Court records detail string of meat thefts that included GI, Lancaster County
Court records are shedding light on a multi-state meat theft heist that went through Grand Island and Lancaster County as three Miami, Florida men have been federally charged. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis Lara Fuentes, 39, are all charged with one count of interstate transport of stolen goods.
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man to trial for John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is headed to trial court charged with arson for setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Mitchell Linder, 31,...
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
Kearney Hub
Man dead after boat capsizes at Elwood Reservoir Sunday
ELWOOD — One person died Sunday following a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:42 p.m. the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reservoir for a boat that had capsized due to high winds. One of the men involved in the accident was treated at the scene, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Kansas man seriously injured in single-car crash
A Kansas man has been seriously injured in a single-car crash that took place in Norton County on Wednesday morning.
Missing Clay Center man found safe 166 miles from home
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A statewide silver alert has ended after a missing man was found safely in Norton, Kansas. The alert was issued on Tuesday for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. […]
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man dead following two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Grand Island. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police say a westbound Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 72-year-old Terry Campbell of Chapman, was turning south onto Stuhr Road when it turned in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by 27-year-old Noah Lau, of Grand Island.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
NebraskaTV
Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior
ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
northwestmoinfo.com
Theft of Frozen Beef in Nebraska Uncovers Crime Ring
LINCOLN, NE – Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of...
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
NebraskaTV
Franklin County assault case heading to trial
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Neb, — The case of a man accused of assaulting a woman will be heading to trial. Franklin County Court records say Robert Wigget Jr., 34, is charged with first degree assault, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats. According to an arrest affidavit, a Franklin County...
