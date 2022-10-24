ConnEctor Taskforce to ask county for $1.2 million

About a month ago, Ector County Independent School District Superintendent Scott Muri gave a presentation about the ConnEctor Taskforce regarding state funding options to expand broadband to residents in Ector County to the Ector County Commissioners’ Court.

Muri said during a phone call on Monday afternoon that he will give the second part of the presentation that will also include a funding request of $1.2 million over a three-year period of time to come from the county’s ARPA funds.

The presentation from the ConnEctor Taskforce is the first agenda item scheduled to be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ector County Administration Building Annex located in Room 120 at 1010 E. Eighth St. in Odessa.

“This is to help bring high-speed affordable broadband to every resident in our community,” Muri said over the phone on Monday afternoon. “This (request) is part of that program.”

The Odessa American previously reported on Sept. 27 that Muri said the project is estimated at $90 million. Muri said that 25% of the cost would have to come from the community, while the other 75% could be paid by the federal government.

Muri reconfirmed that number on Monday and said the funds that ConnEctor Taskforce will request on Tuesday will fund a local broadband office.

In that article, Muri told commissioners he also asked for funds from the City of Odessa and he said he also received philanthropist interest. Muri called it a “grassroots effort.”

During Monday’s phone call, Muri explained the focus for the ConnEctor Taskforce has shifted to Ector County outside city limits.

“We haven’t received any funding right now, but we haven’t had specific asks,” Muri said. “Our focus is upon city and county government entities. Before we venture to our nonprofit and philanthropic communities, we are going to secure funding from our governmental entities.”

Muri said there was a study performed early in the 2020 pandemic that showed 39% of ECISD families had zero internet access or the access was inadequate for what the students needed (low speed or low quality) in their home.

Since that study, Muri said additional studies have been completed including those that can tell the ConnEctor Taskforce what providers and what speeds every residence in Ector County can receive.

“There are a variety of nonprofit organizations that have looked at internet availability in communities across the state of Texas and around the nation,” Muri said. “We have a few more sophisticated studies today.

“It helps us understand the true need that exists in our community and it’s pretty significant outside of the city limits. The City of Odessa families do have access to high-speed broadband, (but) it’s not always be affordable. That’s something in the city limits that we have to work on, but outside the city limits not only is it not affordable, but many times it’s not high speed or if you do have the opportunity to purchase high speed the cost is exorbitant.”

The court will also:

>> Accept a $250 donation from Randy and Grasie Galindo for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on the Missing Assets and the Disposal Lists from the 2022 Fixed Asset Inventory.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding the disposal of obsolete office supply items in the Purchasing Supply room through the auction process.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding the following bid: Fire Extinguisher Services (Bid #22-11-23-01), and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding the scheduled expiration of the FBO lease agreement that expires September 30, 2024 and vote to terminate the agreement effective that date per recommendation from the Airport Advisory Board.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding the approval of an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Brewster County and Ector County for the emergency housing and care of Ector County inmates.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the Rental Agreement with Odessa College for the Employee Service Awards Luncheon and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss and take any necessary action regarding the First Amendment to the Medical Services Agreement between CareHere Management, PLLC and Ector County and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request for the Director of Nurses to be able to receive overtime.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to hire two Health Inspectors/Sanitarian (non-licensed) at a Step 3 due to experience.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to hire a Public Health Nurse/LVN at a Step 1 to Step 3 due to experience.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding the summary of benefits provided by AETNA for eligible Ector County retired employees and their dependents aged 65 and over, beginning January 1, 2023.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Proposed MHRC Development Riojas Mobile Home & Recreational Vehicle Park 3757 N. Tripp Avenue, Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) Riojas, Ector County, Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Correction Plat of Texas Properties Subdivision being a 19.378 acre/tract as described in Document No. 2020-21755, O.P.R.E.C located in Section 5, Block 41, T-1-S, T&P, RR. Co. Survey (Precinct 2) Ector County, Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on Basin Industrial Addition 3rd Filing being a Plat of a 10.551 acre tract located in Section 46, Block 44, T-2-S, T&P RY (Precinct 1) Ector County Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on High Performance West I-20 South Subdivision, 2nd Filing being a Plat of a 35.323 acre/tract being all of the South half of Section 48, lying North of Interstate Highway 20’s Right of Way, Block 44, T-2-S, T&P, RR. Co. Survey (Precinct 1) Ector County Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Correction Plat Pura Vida Estates being a 63.36 acre tract located in Section 5, Block 41, T-1-S, T&P A-51, Co. Survey (Precinct 2) Ector County Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a FY 2023 budget amendment to General Fund, Senior Citizens Centers, Special Department Equipment, 001-630-5507 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $5,600.

>> Consider and approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for October 25, 2022 to review County financial statements and reports.