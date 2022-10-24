Little Rock (KATV) — For more than 25 years, Central Arkansas residents have been a part of Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes. A woman who received one of those boxes as a kid has now made it her mission to let others know how it changed her life. Local families in Arkansas will be responsible for filling many of the shoeboxes. The goal this year for Arkansas is to pack nearly 200 thousand shoeboxes for kids in need.

