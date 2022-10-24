Read full article on original website
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KATV
Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in Study says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new study says Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in, our content partner 40/29 News reported. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,946 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,946 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up slightly from the 1,872 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 278 new cases per day in the...
KATV
Arkansas State Claims Commission changes "off the record" policy after 7OYS investigates
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Claims Commission has changed their communication policy following a Seven On Your Side investigation. It's a follow up story to a story we aired earlier this month on an Arkansas driver's experience trying to get reimbursed for pothole damage to his vehicle. We also reported that the claims commission has only reimbursed drivers $945 since 2017.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer...
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman finally gets pageant crown from 1967
Judy Cox was crowned Miss Springdale back in 1967. Now, in 2022, she has finally received her crown.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown.
ualrpublicradio.org
History of Arkansas ballot initiatives explores 50%, 60% threshold of Issue 2
Voters are casting ballots for and against Issue 2, which would raise the threshold for passage of proposed constitutional amendments and citizen-led initiated acts from 50% to 60%. Issue 2, which was proposed by the Arkansas General Assembly, would require the 60% threshold for legislative-referred or citizen-initiated proposed constitutional amendments...
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Northwest Arkansas
Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in NWA. Why it matters: Elected officials in Arkansas control and implement the state's $6 billion budget. They will manage the state's revenue surplus and statewide economic opportunity, along with poor health statistics, low education scores and climbing crime rates.
talkbusiness.net
Alicia Woolman selected as executive director with East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition
East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition has selected Alicia Woolman as its new executive director. Crossroads is a state-approved, eight-county regional economic development partnership working to cultivate opportunities for growth and progress in eastern Arkansas. The Crossroads Coalition region includes Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, St. Francis, and Woodruff counties. A...
Exclusive: Arkansas Governor Candidate Chris Jones Talks Fragile Democracy and Beating An Inaccessible Adversary
When Chris Jones, the Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor, was 8 years old, his father, a preacher, took him on an unforgettable trip. “Early on, my dad took me from my hometown to Little Rock and I met then-Gov. Bill Clinton,” Jones tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I was fascinated by...
KATV
Operation Christmas Child collecting shoeboxes in Arkansas
Little Rock (KATV) — For more than 25 years, Central Arkansas residents have been a part of Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes. A woman who received one of those boxes as a kid has now made it her mission to let others know how it changed her life. Local families in Arkansas will be responsible for filling many of the shoeboxes. The goal this year for Arkansas is to pack nearly 200 thousand shoeboxes for kids in need.
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit
If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
ucanews.live
Arkansas State Fair misses the mark
As temperatures drop and leaves fall, many Arkansans anticipate the Arkansas State Fair. With the same standard rides, fewer vendors and heavy police presence, this year’s state fair was underwhelming. However, the food made it worthwhile. The state fair was open from Oct. 14-23. Each day of the fair...
Comments / 0