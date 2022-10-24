Read full article on original website
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parker eliminates license fee to support local businessesNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Vegan fried chik’n joint opens in Denver to virtual ordersInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to PoliceBLOCK WORK MEDIAAurora, CO
Tamara Le arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
Police in Aurora have arrested Tamara Le in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora over the weekend. The shooting happened on South Mobile Circle on Sunday. Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near Quincy and Buckley shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. She died at the hospital.Le and her vehicle were identified earlier this week. She was arrested Tuesday morning.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
Westword
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas Forum: What DPD Beating Survivor Wants to Hear
New Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas will be at a community forum tonight, October 27, hosted by the Denver-based Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety — and Alex Landau, one of the event's organizers, as well as the survivor of a brutal assault by DPD officers more than a decade ago, sees the conversation as an opportunity to get to know Thomas better and to get him on the record.
9News
Platteville officer who parked on train tracks has a discipline history
New information reveals that the officer who parked his car on the train tracks has a discipline history. Investigative reporter Jeremy Jojola has obtained documents.
9News
2 dead after shooting involving 6 Douglas County deputies
Two people are dead after a shooting involving six Douglas County deputies on Wednesday morning. One deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
KRDO
Second man arrested in homicide that happened hours after a large homeless camp fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second arrest was made in a homicide that happened after a large homeless camp fire in unincorporated El Paso County. On Oct. 10, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, and numerous other agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street just before 2 a.m.
Arrest made in DU area murder
One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head near the University of Denver campus, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette. A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near DU. ...
Driver who struck pedestrian in Wheat Ridge didn’t know they hit someone
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said its investigation determined the driver in a deadly hit-and-run was unaware they had hit someone.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident
DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
Grieving mother pleads to house party shooter, ‘Please say something’
The mother of the 18-year-old who was killed at a house party in Adams County is speaking out about the tragic shooting and how she will remember her son.
Westminster police recover vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Police in Westminster announced on Tuesday that officers have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian overnight Friday.
Driver who hit, killed 56-year-old Wheat Ridge man likely won't face charges
Carmen Cennamo, 56, died Sept. 29 after tripping on a Wheat Ridge sidewalk and falling into the street, where he was hit by a driver.
RTD bus crash at Broadway & Colfax under investigation
An RTD bus was involved in an accident overnight on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection with Broadway near the state Capitol.The bus was damaged in the crash. Its windshield was knocked out. At least one other vehicle was also damaged.So far it's not clear what led to the crash. It's also unknown if there are any injuries.
Officer who parked on train tracks before crash was called 'incompetent' at prior police agency
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Discipline documents reveal the troublesome performance history of the Platteville Police Department officer who parked his car on train tracks before a train crashed into it, seriously injuring a woman who was detained inside. Officer Pablo Vazquez parked his police cruiser on train tracks when he...
Westword
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
DougCo deputies shoot, kill two at Lone Tree RTD station
(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolling the Regional Transportation District’s Lincoln Station shot and killed two after they allegedly shot at the deputies.
Westword
Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial
The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
1310kfka.com
Longmont man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified
We now have the name of a Longmont man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 40-year-old Zachariah Stamey died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash on the 15000 block of Larimer County Road 43 near Drake on October 18. Police said Stamey, who was wearing a helmet, drifted while rounding a corner and struck the left side of another vehicle. He died at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
