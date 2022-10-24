Read full article on original website
Cloudy Skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hello Thursday starting off cool into the 60s then warming up with partly sunny skies. Today will be slightly humid due to the increase of moisture coming in from the gulf expected to reach a high of 82. Tonight it will be a bit warmer, partly cloudy...
Chance of Morning Shower, Clearing and Breezy Afternoon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from the Rockies is moving into Texas, and will reach our humid gulf air by dawn. We may have brief showers or thundershowers followed by a much drier airmass Friday afternoon. This will breeze in with clearing skies and 80F warmth. The dry air will continue during both days of the weekend. Our next shower chance is with another weather system that will move east across Texas during Monday and Tuesday.
Sunny skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its Wednesday quiet weather in the upper 50s this morning. Today a bit warm but pleasant, sunny skies a high of 83 . If you have outdoor activities for tonight it’s looking great mostly clear and expected to reach a low of 61.
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a cold front moved through early this morning and brought cool and breezy conditions . Its going to be a pleasant day sunny skies expected to reach a high of 80. Tonight cool and mostly clear a low of 58. This week were looking at...
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The teacher shortage has hit the nation hard, and the State of Texas is no exception with some school districts even switching to four-day instruction weeks. A new report by the non-profit organization, The 74 Million, a site that focuses on school education claims over 36,000...
