LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from the Rockies is moving into Texas, and will reach our humid gulf air by dawn. We may have brief showers or thundershowers followed by a much drier airmass Friday afternoon. This will breeze in with clearing skies and 80F warmth. The dry air will continue during both days of the weekend. Our next shower chance is with another weather system that will move east across Texas during Monday and Tuesday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO