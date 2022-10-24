Clarksburg VFW Veterans Day parade returning after COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg’s Veteran’s Day parade will be held on Nov. 11 this year after a several-year break due to the pandemic.

A ceremony will be held prior to the parade at Jackson Square at 11 a.m. The parade will leave the Clarksburg Fire Department at 12 p.m.

Richard Laquinta, Clarksburg VFW parade director assistant, said that the years off due to COVID have broken the tradition but that veterans are looking forward to holding the parade this year.

“It’s to show respect for the veterans that have served in the wars, and also to show that we really appreciate the sacrifices that a lot of these young men and older men have made to make this country what it is today,” said Laquinta.

There will be a ham lunch for the veterans and those involved in the parade at the Clarksburg VFW following the parade.

More than 20 groups will be in the Veterans Day parade this year; the application deadline is Nov. 9 to participate. You can call the Clarksburg VFW at (304) 622-3591 to submit your group or organization to participate in the parade.

