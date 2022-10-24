ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

OnondagaValleyMan
3d ago

BACKPEDALING AT ITS FINEST! Is going to do ANOTHER 180 the day after the election? “She Changed Her Mind last week, three weeks before the election only because her opponent is Gaining Ground Fast!!!

11
Rahil Rahman
3d ago

This is a lie and a trick! Don't fall for it.. Hochal has to go, too many criminals running the streets. IT HAS TO STOP

7
fly
2d ago

Is there any thing she will not do to get re-elected to a job she is not qualified for, we the people deserve better than this.

4
 

