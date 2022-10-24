Read full article on original website
OnondagaValleyMan
3d ago
BACKPEDALING AT ITS FINEST! Is going to do ANOTHER 180 the day after the election? “She Changed Her Mind last week, three weeks before the election only because her opponent is Gaining Ground Fast!!!
Reply
11
Rahil Rahman
3d ago
This is a lie and a trick! Don't fall for it.. Hochal has to go, too many criminals running the streets. IT HAS TO STOP
Reply
7
fly
2d ago
Is there any thing she will not do to get re-elected to a job she is not qualified for, we the people deserve better than this.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin: Change bail laws, but no mandatory pretrial confinement
Republican candidate for governor U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has long advocated for changes to the state's cashless bail laws, but clarified he would not support mandatory pretrial confinement for every case or criminal offense. He doubled down on his support during a campaign event Thursday for judges to have more...
NY1
Albany County DA questions red flag law
Albany County District Attorney David Soares in a lengthy statement released Tuesday sought to rebut New York officials' claims of success with a law meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Soares, a Democrat who has emerged as a vocal critic...
nystateofpolitics.com
Tom DiNapoli is asking voters for four more years as state comptroller
“The poster boy for Albany dysfunction”: that’s how one news editorial called Tom DiNapoli in 2007 after he was selected state comptroller by his peers in the legislature. Even then, Gov. Eliot Spitzer decried the move. “Far too many in leadership ask not what is right for the...
cnyhomepage.com
Lawsuit challenges NYS Election Law on Absentee Ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a lawsuit filed in Saratoga County, state Republican and Conservative parties sued state Democratic leaders and the New York State Board of Elections. The plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a law signed last year regarding the procedure in which absentee ballots are examined before Election Day.
WRGB
Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions
Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General
The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York could become first state with a ‘Right to Repair’ law for electronic devices
After passing with near unanimous support in both houses of the state Legislature, a bill that would allow New Yorkers to repair their electronic devices has not become law as it awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature. The bill’s sponsor in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of Albany, said the...
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Important races and dates in New York
NEW YORK - Voters in New York will soon head to the polls or mail in their absentee ballots to weigh in on several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. In addition to races that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress, New Yorkers are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance
One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
NYPD warns extremists could target voting sites, poll workers ahead of 2022 midterms
The NYPD has warned that extremist groups may target political gatherings, polling places and election workers as Election Day nears.
New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election
This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposal would waive license fees for nurses in New York
A bill announced Wednesday by Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara would waive fees to obtain or renew a nurses licenses in New York for the next two years. The measure is meant to address a staffing shortage in the health care sector, which has been especially acute in upstate communities.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul-Zeldin debate: In their own words
Rep. Lee Zeldin and Gov. Kathy Hochul met Tuesday at Pace University in Manhattan for their first and only scheduled debate in the race for governor. The pair clashed on their policy prescriptions to address New Yorkers’ concerns about crime, the economy, abortion, economic development, and democracy. Here's what...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
Gizmodo
Tax the Rich for Climate Action? Protect Towns From Floods? It’s on State Ballots This November
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. For years, with climate bills stalled in Congress, advocates, community groups, nonprofits, and even businesses have relied on ballot initiatives — where citizens vote on new laws alongside new candidates — to push forward environmental action at the state and local levels. In 2020, Michigan voters approved a proposal to use money from oil leases on public lands to fund parks. Two years earlier, Nevada passed the first step of a constitutional amendment requiring utilities to source 50 percent of energy from renewables by 2030, and Florida voted to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters.
NYS to strengthen 'Red Flag Law' to protect New Yokers from gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Attorney General Letitia James to announce an expansion of the state's Red Flag Law on Monday. They say the expansion aims to further protect New York residents from gun violence. Since signing the legislation into law, the governor's...
nystateofpolitics.com
Expert: Hochul, Zeldin spoke to their supporters in Spectrum News 1 debate
On Tuesday night, the candidates for New York governor, Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, faced off in the only scheduled debate in the cycle on Spectrum News 1. Jack O’Donnell, managing partner at O’Donnell and Associates, told Capital Tonight that both candidates did well but Zeldin missed his opportunity to hit a figurative home run.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates make renewed push against prescription drug change
Advocates in New York are making a renewed push to repeal a prescription drug change they worry will lead to higher costs under the state's Medicaid program. At issue has been an ongoing battle over the state's 340B prescription drug program, and worries changes will lead to higher costs for community-based health care providers.
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: Zeldin, Hochul offer differing visions for New York
We likely won't know for days whether Tuesday night's debate between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Spectrum News 1 and NY1 moved the needle for any voters. But with now less than two weeks to go until Election Day, both candidates are trying to convince...
Comments / 7