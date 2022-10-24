Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
247Sports
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
247Sports
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
247Sports
Predicting LSU basketball's rotation with 2022 season weeks away
It might not seem like it but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through. Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media...
247Sports
Maryland Football's 2023 Schedule Announced
Maryland football's 2023 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, including seven home games and some new Big Ten inter-divisional matchups. The Terps will face Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska from the conference's West Division, along with long-scheduled non-conference games against Virginia, Towson and Charlotte. Via a Maryland press release:. "Maryland will play...
247Sports
WATCH: Midseason senior highlights of 2023 USC linebacker commit David Peevy
USC added to the linebacker room for 2023 with a commitment from new four-star Lincoln (Calif.) prospect David Peevy on Thursday. Peevy chose the Trojans over Washington and Oregon. Above you can watch midseason highlights from Peevy's senior season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Peevy is rated the No. 663 overall prospect...
247Sports
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense
Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
247Sports
Does Lane Kiffin have what he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? He answers that question.
Does Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have everything he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? Kiffin was asked that question Wednesday during the weekly SEC teleconference. "Well, I mean, we're winning," Kiffin deadpanned. "I mean, we lost last week, but that was the first time in...
247Sports
Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
247Sports
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
247Sports
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
247Sports
Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols
Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
247Sports
BREAKING: WVU picks up new quarterback commit
West Virginia has picked up a new quarterback commitment for the Class of 2023, adding Charlotte (NC) Catholic signal caller Sean Boyle just moments ago. Boyle, who originally committed to Charlotte, began picking up Power Five offers after a strong start to his senior season. Rutgers first jumped into the mix, then West Virginia. The Mountaineers made the move just last week, prompting Boyle to decommit from the 49ers a couple days later.
247Sports
Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
247Sports
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: LB David Peevy set for commitment, USC coaches on the road recruiting
The Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast returns for another episode!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the show discussing the upcoming commitment of three-star San Diego (Calif.) 2023 linebacker David Peevy. Peevy will make his commitment on Thursday, deciding between Washington, USC and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Peevy is rated the...
Comments / 0