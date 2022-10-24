Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Related
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in semi-truck hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at noon on Oct. 26 on Interstate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue. One vehicle, listed as a semi-truck, and a Honda Accord were both traveling south on I-635 when […]
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Sheriff: Worker dead after bridge collapse near Kansas City
KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said. The bridge, which was replacing an older...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0