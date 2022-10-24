ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
TOPEKA, KS
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured

PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Sheriff: Worker dead after bridge collapse near Kansas City

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said. The bridge, which was replacing an older...
KEARNEY, MO
