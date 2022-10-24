Read full article on original website
ESPN
Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic
Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
SAMI MOKBEL: Tottenham fans booing their side off the pitch should be careful what they wish for - Antonio Conte gives them the best chance of winning trophies and emotions got the better of them against Sporting Lisbon
The cacophony of boos that reverberated around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time summed up the mood. Frustration has engulfed this side of the north London divide in recent weeks. It isn't helping that the other lot down the road are flying high at the top of the Premier League.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SB Nation
World Cup predictions: Who comes out of every group in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is officially a month away, with the hosts Qatar kicking off this historic tournament on Nov. 20 when they face Ecuador in a match that, let’s face it, isn’t exactly your ideal headline opener. In the end, however, it still represents the start of a four-year wait of the world’s most popular sporting event.
Barcelona’s Latest Indignity Is a Costly One
Crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage again is not just embarrassing for Barcelona. It’s detrimental to a club on thin financial ice.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Arsenal, Barcelona And Bayern Munich Maintain Perfect Starts In Women's Champions League
England midfielder Georgia Stanway scored two late goals, including a 98th-minute winner, as Bayern came from 2-0 down to beat Benfica 3-2 in Portugal.
theScore
Watch: Spurs' UCL progress on hold after Kane's 95th-minute goal ruled offside
Harry Kane thought he had fired Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League round of 16. The video assistant referee had other ideas. Tottenham's wild celebrations quickly turned to protests when the official ruled Kane's 95th-minute goal offside Wednesday against Sporting CP. The decision forced the hosts to settle for a 1-1 draw with their Portuguese counterparts and leaves every team in Group D with a chance of progressing to the knockout round next week.
BBC
Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar
Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January
Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
SB Nation
How many points can Sunderland pick up from their next four games?
For me, seven points or more would represent a very good return from the upcoming fixtures. With a trip to Luton on Saturday, we conclude our tough run of fixtures against teams in the top half of the table, and turn our attention to the teams surrounding us. These fixtures aren’t always brimming with quality and can get quite scrappy but as we’ve shown time and again this season, our players do relish a battle.
ESPN
Liverpool win over Ajax hints early Champions League setback was a blip. How much further can Reds go?
AMSTERDAM -- Liverpool ran out 3-0 victors against Ajax in Amsterdam as they confirmed their place in the final 16 of the Champions League. Ajax started the match the better of the two sides and should've been 2-0 up after 35 minutes, but it was Liverpool who went into the break 1-0 to the good and against the run of play after Mohammed Salah chipped past an on-rushing Remko Pasveer.
Yardbarker
Chelsea make transfer enquiry for Premier League star, Todd Boehly has good connections with the club’s owners
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since he made the move from Lyon to St James’ Park in January, and it’s not too surprising to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest.
