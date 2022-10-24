Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
counton2.com
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew...
Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
abcnews4.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
live5news.com
Micro-unit development could be coming to peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-of-its-kind development could be coming to the Peninsula. Wednesday, Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for a micro-unit development near Spring Street and Hagood Avenue. By definition, micro-unit developments are apartment buildings that consist entirely of small, studio apartments 350 square feet...
live5news.com
Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
abcnews4.com
Driver hits deer and crashes into house on Betsy Kerrison Parkway: St. Johns Fire District
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — St. John's Fire District crews and Charleston EMS responded to a car that wrecked into a home on the 3700 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway today, October 27th, at 2:30 a.m. Crews say the driver hit a deer on the road and lost control...
live5news.com
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
live5news.com
1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
counton2.com
Future of historic Charleston home uncertain
The Cross Trojans win the Blitz On 2 Win of The Week Award for their 54-0 victory over Baptist Hill. Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester …. Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County. BCSD announces plans for new school. IOP discusses regulating short-term rentals. Dorchester County candidate...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
