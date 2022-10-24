ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Micro-unit development could be coming to peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-of-its-kind development could be coming to the Peninsula. Wednesday, Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for a micro-unit development near Spring Street and Hagood Avenue. By definition, micro-unit developments are apartment buildings that consist entirely of small, studio apartments 350 square feet...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
live5news.com

Police investigate North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina

In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Future of historic Charleston home uncertain

The Cross Trojans win the Blitz On 2 Win of The Week Award for their 54-0 victory over Baptist Hill. Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester …. Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County. BCSD announces plans for new school. IOP discusses regulating short-term rentals. Dorchester County candidate...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

