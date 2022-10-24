Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops addresses Tennessee rivalry, compliments Hendon Hooker's play
No. 19 Kentucky faces its biggest test of the season Saturday, as it heads to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee. Given the schools’ proximity to each other, it’s certainly a rivalry game. Yet this will mark the first time in 71 years that both teams are ranked coming into the game, which surprised Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Rucker: The kids want Dark Mode unis. Let 'em have 'em. They might even help.
Evolution is a necessary part of the process for any collection of living things, and the evolution of the Tennessee fan base was on display Tuesday night. The Vols unveiled their Dark Mode 2.0 uniforms — an all black strip with orange trim — and there was infinitely more excitement than disappointment. A vast majority of fans from the millennial-or-younger generations were ecstatic. That was more or less exactly the uniform they’ve wanted to see for years.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
247Sports
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
slipperstillfits.com
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Tennessee
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers might be setting a new mold for exhibition games when they hit the court on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:00 pm, in Frisco, Texas. Officially titled the Legends of Basketball Classic, this charity exhibition features sold tickets and a pay-per-view online stream, with all proceeds benefiting the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
wvlt.tv
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
wvlt.tv
Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.
wvlt.tv
Woman scammed out of $500 for Tennessee football tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee fan was scammed out of seeing the Vols play. “I was just very disappointed,” said Caitlin Ault, a Knoxville native and Tennessee Volunteers Football fan. Ault had her eyes set on going to one of the biggest games of the season, next Saturday’s...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
wvlt.tv
UT’s Jaylen McCollough’s attorney shares his side of assault incident in filing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Safety Jaylen McCollough said he acted in self-defense after he was arrested for aggravated assault, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. McCollough was arrested Oct. 9 and claimed that two witnesses, his roommate, Warren Burell, and his girlfriend, Ryan Castlin, weren’t interviewed...
supertalk929.com
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
