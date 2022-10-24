KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO