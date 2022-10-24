ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

6-year-old alerts neighbors after mother is shot and killed

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found dead in the southwest valley early Thursday morning after her 6-year-old son alerted a neighbor about a shooting, according to police. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, said Lt. David Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Mob Museum provides free admission for Nevada Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free history lesson at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Flags Across Nevada to Fly Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Officer

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13. “Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in August

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was arrested regarding a fatal shooting in the south valley in August. The shooting occurred on August 28 around 11 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square. Officers found a victim at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy