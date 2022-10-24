Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Anonymous tip led to recovery of Girl Scouts statue, suspect ID
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An anonymous tip led police to recover a bronze statue stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada earlier this year and to identify a suspect later arrested in the theft, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas police said a statue was stolen from...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
news3lv.com
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
news3lv.com
Motorcycle rider arrested after speeding at 115 MPH, flipping off Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcycle rider was arrested after allegedly speeding up to 115 miles per hour and flipping the bird to Las Vegas police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau posted about the arrest, saying a department helicopter clocked the bike in the area of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard.
news3lv.com
New video shows moments leading up to shooting that killed 22-year-old Nevada soldier
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Almost one year after a 22-year-old Nevada National Guard soldier was killed while attending a Halloween party, police are releasing surveillance video showing the deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred outside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane back on October 31, 2021. Three...
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
news3lv.com
6-year-old alerts neighbors after mother is shot and killed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found dead in the southwest valley early Thursday morning after her 6-year-old son alerted a neighbor about a shooting, according to police. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, said Lt. David Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
news3lv.com
Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
Divers discover more human skeletal remains at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas
More skeletal remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum provides free admission for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free history lesson at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
news3lv.com
Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
2news.com
Flags Across Nevada to Fly Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Officer
Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13. “Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership...
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
wbrc.com
Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Mail theft is on the rise, and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more. Over the weekend, Las Vegas resident Mike May said his surveillance camera captured two people breaking into a community mailbox in the overnight hours. May told...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in August
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was arrested regarding a fatal shooting in the south valley in August. The shooting occurred on August 28 around 11 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square. Officers found a victim at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
Comments / 0