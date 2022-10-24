Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Providence trips MSU-Northern for first Frontier volleyball victory
GREAT FALLS — The coaching staff for Providence volleyball has felt for a few weeks that the team was building confidence and getting better despite the results not being there. That changed Wednesday inside the McLaughlin Center, when the Argos picked up their first Frontier Conference victory of the...
406mtsports.com
Road tales: Butte starts Montana AA playoffs at Great Falls
Learning how to win on the road is a process. The best-laid game plans have to have results trending in the right direction to give a team at chance for a road win. For the Butte High School Bulldogs, road wins have not been there when they have needed them to this season.
Great Falls, October 27 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Great Falls. The Valier High School volleyball team will have a game with Power High School on October 27, 2022, 11:00:00. The Cascade High School volleyball team will have a game with Great Falls Central Catholic High School on October 27, 2022, 13:00:00.
Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
KULR8
Shep: Forever Faithful
Fort Benton is home to one of America's favorite pet stories, Shep the dog. In 1936, Shep's owner died, and his body was taken to the Fort Benton train station to be shipped back east to his family. Shep watched as the train left the station, and for five and a half years, would meet every incoming train awaiting the return of his human.
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash slide-off blockage on HWY 89 south of King Hill Pass
NEIHART, Mont. - There is a crash slide-off blockage on Highway 89 1.75 miles south of King Hill Pass Monday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report said the crash is located at mile-marker 28. MDT's road report said as of Sunday evening there is scattered snow and ice on...
KULR8
Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses
HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium
HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
KULR8
Head-on crash kills three people near Geyser
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - At approximately 1704 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Central Montana Dispatch in Lewistown received a report of a head-on collision near Geyser on U.S. Highway 87. Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. 53-year-old Lukas Rankin of Great Falls and 38-year-old Adam Ridgeway and 44-year-old Niki Ridgeway of Geyser were pronounced dead at the scene of this 2-vehicle accident.
Great Falls baker turns her hobby into a business
"My dream eventually is to have my own coffee house, bakery, where people can just come, hang out and relax a little bit,” she says.
Woman found dead at Great Falls church has been identified
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified the person who was found dead in Great Falls last week
theelectricgf.com
Officials identify woman who died at downtown church
The Casacde County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died at the First United Methodist Church downtown on Oct. 19. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the decedent is Dianna Sue Cole and the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism. A vigil is being held for Cole...
