Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Copper State connection: Rocky football has a knack of finding gems in the Arizona desert

BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance. A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
406mtsports.com

Billings Senior defeats Bozeman 2-0 in Class AA boys soccer semifinals

BOZEMAN —Nate Cullingworth couldn’t believe it. After Bozeman controlled possession for much of the first half, the Billings Senior midfielder capitalized on two chances in quick succession to put the Broncs up 2-0. The first came off a free kick in the 31st minute. Senior forward Lucas Thompson...
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller

MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
