406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women's hoops fends off comeback in exhibition win over Rocky
BILLINGS — Perfect basketball isn't supposed to be played in late October. And in an exhibition women's hoops matchup to tip off the 2022-23 seasons for city rivals Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, the play was far from it. But for the Yellowjackets in their...
406mtsports.com
'Everything you have': Billings Central girls eager to end 3-year title drought
BILLINGS — It didn’t take Lauren Dull long to bring up the word "legacy." Just a few sentences after she’s asked to describe the seven senior players on the Billings Central girls soccer roster, of which she’s one, the word crept into Dull's answer. Dull and...
406mtsports.com
Copper State connection: Rocky football has a knack of finding gems in the Arizona desert
BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance. A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
406mtsports.com
Billings Senior defeats Bozeman 2-0 in Class AA boys soccer semifinals
BOZEMAN —Nate Cullingworth couldn’t believe it. After Bozeman controlled possession for much of the first half, the Billings Senior midfielder capitalized on two chances in quick succession to put the Broncs up 2-0. The first came off a free kick in the 31st minute. Senior forward Lucas Thompson...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate scores early, holds off Billings West in State AA boys soccer semifinal
MISSOULA — The State AA boys soccer semifinal game between Missoula Hellgate and Billings West on Tuesday ended the same way it did last year: a one-goal victory for Hellgate. The Knights found the back of the net early, increased their lead to 2-0 midway through the second half...
