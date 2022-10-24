Two related studies, one in humans and the other in rats, found that the cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes are strikingly similar, and these harmful effects on blood vessel function are likely caused by airway irritation due to inhalation of a foreign substance, rather than a specific component of the cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapor (aerosol), according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology (ATVB).

17 HOURS AGO