Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality
COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
News-Medical.net
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
News-Medical.net
Ivermectin is ineffective in non-severe COVID-19 patients according to new study
A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) evaluated the effect of ivermectin on time to recovery from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in patients with mild to moderate disease. Background. Novel antiviral drugs have been authorized for use in high-risk individuals in high-income countries. Still, their...
News-Medical.net
What is the association between regular physical activity and vaccination against COVID-19 among healthcare workers?
In a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers assessed the association between daily physical activity (PA) and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination among HCWs (healthcare workers). Background. COVID-19 has caused significant morbidity and mortality across the globe. Studies have reported that both PA and vaccination...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
News-Medical.net
Probiotics and prebiotics can reduce the risk of frailty syndrome among the elderly
A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging found that the intestinal microbiome plays a critical role in the metabolic processes that affect cognition, body composition, and immune function. Modulating these processes together contributes to healthy aging. Background. Aging is marked by low-grade chronic systemic inflammation...
News-Medical.net
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
News-Medical.net
Strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut dementia risk
A global study of over 28,000 people has provided the strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut the risk of dementia. Dr Ruth Peters, Associate Professor at UNSW Sydney and Program Lead for Dementia in The George Institute’s Global Brain Health Initiative, said that in the absence of significant dementia treatment breakthroughs, reducing the risk of developing the disease would be a welcome step forward.
News-Medical.net
Studies find cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes to be strikingly similar
Two related studies, one in humans and the other in rats, found that the cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes are strikingly similar, and these harmful effects on blood vessel function are likely caused by airway irritation due to inhalation of a foreign substance, rather than a specific component of the cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapor (aerosol), according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology (ATVB).
News-Medical.net
Researchers report white matter differences in post-treatment Lyme disease patients
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
News-Medical.net
Monoclonal antibodies generated from COVID-19-recovered individuals shed light on the molecular basis of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant immune evasion
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers reported three human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) generated from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-recovered individuals during the initial wave of the pandemic in India. Background. The continual emergence of immune evasive and more transmissible severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)...
News-Medical.net
DNA damage in older age increases expression of ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2 infection risk
A new Aging Cell study reports that impaired deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) repair capacity among elderly individuals increases expression of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor that is used by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to gain entry into cells. Study: DNA damage contributes to age-associated differences in...
News-Medical.net
Study finds new drug combination to be more effective against complicated urinary tract infections
An international study led by a Rutgers scientist comparing new and older treatments against complicated urinary tract infections has found a new drug combination to be more effective, especially against stubborn, drug-resistant infections. Describing the results in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers in the ALLIUM Phase...
News-Medical.net
Researchers focus on the identification of markers to improve head and neck cancer risk assessment
Malignant tumors in the head and neck region are very heterogeneous and therefore difficult to treat. In addition, the lack of prognostic markers is a significant impediment to personalized treatment. A joint study by MedUni Vienna and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Applied Metabolomics focused on the development and identification of specific markers to improve risk assessment for patients. The study was published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
News-Medical.net
Discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression
Using a new stem-cell-based model made from skin cells, scientists found the first direct evidence that Stargardt-related ABCA4 gene mutations affect a layer of cells in the eye called the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression and suggests a therapeutic strategy for the disease, which currently lacks treatment. The study took place at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health. The findings published online today in Stem Cell Reports.
News-Medical.net
Proof-of-principle study: Novel tool advances potential way to deliver gene therapy
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have successfully used a cell's natural process for making proteins to "slide" genetic instructions into a cell and produce critical proteins missing from those cells. If further studies verify their proof-of-concept results, the scientists may have a new method for targeting specific cell types for a variety of disorders that could be treated with gene therapies. Such disorders include neurodegenerative diseases that affect the brain, including Alzheimer's disease, forms of blindness and some cancers.
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Study identifies an animal model that shares many similarities with progressive MS
A new study from UCLA researchers identified an animal model that could be used to study treatments for improving disabilities in multiple sclerosis patients. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease in which the immune system attacks nerves in the brain and spinal cord. There are numerous treatments aimed at immune mechanisms and reducing MS relapses, but none is designed to protect cells in the brain and spinal cord from damage. Existing treatments have limited effectiveness in slowing disability accumulation and none actually improve disabilities.
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
Comments / 0