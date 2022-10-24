ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

wvlt.tv

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

After an attack inside a Gatlinburg rental cabin, officials are warning people about the results of feeding bears. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

CATCH UP QUICK

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin,
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO

Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game.
KNOXVILLE, TN

