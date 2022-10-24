Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible late today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
Big weather changes ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our next cold front moving through Thursday will bring us rain/storm chances tomorrow and Friday plus a big drop in temperatures. A quiet evening ahead of us with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures cooling down into the 40s overnight. Slightly warmer than last night with a low for us in Lubbock of 47 degrees.
Slightly warmer overnight and tomorrow afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze in the forecast overnight and more seasonable temperatures for the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the light winter coat as you’re headed out the door tomorrow, but you won’t need it tomorrow afternoon. Winds will switch to the south overnight bringing in some warmer air for us, with highs in the 70s for your Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry but a bit breezy with winds around 15 mph.
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
Rain, wind, and a possible freeze
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
Fall Festivals Can Die And Go To Hell
I may love Halloween too much. Do you celebrate a "Fall Festival" instead of Halloween? That is like people who use substitute cuss words, we know what your real intent is, even though you've churched it up a bit. Let's start with the fact that if you are reading this...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
The story of Raider Rose
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?
Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue at around 9:50 p.m.
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
