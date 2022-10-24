ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter

The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
NEVADA STATE
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab: Real World Photo Gallery

The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, with the lineup gaining a plethora of important technological updates and enhancements. The new Ford Super Duty features new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new 6.8L V8 under the hood, and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and even spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab for the first time. Now, our photographers caught a 2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab dually pulling a trailer.
Top Speed

This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!

Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
MotorBiscuit

Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles?

An electric vehicle battery with V2L or V2H charging can do a lot. For instance, V2H EV batteries can charge and power up homes, but can they charge EVs? The post Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

500-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R Up For Auction

Today, the Shelby name adorns the highest-performance variants of the venerable Ford Mustang, but it wasn’t all that long ago when those seeking a go-fast pony car sought out one with a Cobra badge. And in that regard, the mighty Cobra R signified the most hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the Mustang through more than one generation, though it was produced in small quantities for each. However, some were kept stored away as collectibles, and that includes this 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with a mere 500 miles on the clock.
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales?

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is more affordable than rivals. Is it GM's best bet in the race to create the most popular electric vehicle nameplate? The post The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Toyota RAV4 Color Options: View the Attractive Hues

Check out the selection of color options that the 2023 Toyota RAV4 offers, such as Midnight Black Metallic, Ice Cap, Cavalry Blue, and Ruby Flare Pearl. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Color Options: View the Attractive Hues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy