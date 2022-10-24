Today, the Shelby name adorns the highest-performance variants of the venerable Ford Mustang, but it wasn’t all that long ago when those seeking a go-fast pony car sought out one with a Cobra badge. And in that regard, the mighty Cobra R signified the most hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the Mustang through more than one generation, though it was produced in small quantities for each. However, some were kept stored away as collectibles, and that includes this 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with a mere 500 miles on the clock.

3 DAYS AGO