SpaceX rocket launch seen across SoCal sky as sun sets
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Southern California sky just as the sun was setting, making for a picturesque view on Thursday.
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It
This short-lived powertrain was years ahead of its time. The post Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, with the lineup gaining a plethora of important technological updates and enhancements. The new Ford Super Duty features new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new 6.8L V8 under the hood, and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and even spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab for the first time. Now, our photographers caught a 2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab dually pulling a trailer.
Why Isn’t the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder More Popular?
Find out why more people are choosing to avoid the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. The post Why Isn’t the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder More Popular? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!
Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles?
An electric vehicle battery with V2L or V2H charging can do a lot. For instance, V2H EV batteries can charge and power up homes, but can they charge EVs? The post Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
500-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R Up For Auction
Today, the Shelby name adorns the highest-performance variants of the venerable Ford Mustang, but it wasn’t all that long ago when those seeking a go-fast pony car sought out one with a Cobra badge. And in that regard, the mighty Cobra R signified the most hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the Mustang through more than one generation, though it was produced in small quantities for each. However, some were kept stored away as collectibles, and that includes this 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with a mere 500 miles on the clock.
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales?
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is more affordable than rivals. Is it GM's best bet in the race to create the most popular electric vehicle nameplate? The post The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Configuration Costs Under $38K
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is bringin' the value. The best Bolt EUV configuration is surprisingly affordable. The post The Best 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Configuration Costs Under $38K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks
When it comes to Toyota products, dependability reins supreme. However, both dependable pickups aren't just Toyota Trucks. The post <strong>The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks</strong> appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Color Options: View the Attractive Hues
Check out the selection of color options that the 2023 Toyota RAV4 offers, such as Midnight Black Metallic, Ice Cap, Cavalry Blue, and Ruby Flare Pearl. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Color Options: View the Attractive Hues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like?
The Ram Revolution is highly anticipated, but could it look plain? New spy shots show it with a basic Big Horn body. The post Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Full-Size Pickup Trucks With the Longest Bed Length
For more room for hauling payloads from place to place, here are four full-size pickup truck models with the longest bed lengths! The post 4 Full-Size Pickup Trucks With the Longest Bed Length appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Used Acura NSX Alternatives That Are Cheaper Than $100,000
The Acura NSX is a fabled supercar that is fast and easy to drive daily. If you can't afford one, here are four alternatives that cost less than $100,000. The post 4 Used Acura NSX Alternatives That Are Cheaper Than $100,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Great Honda Passport Alternatives for Less Than $30,000
Here's a look at four great alternatives to the Honda Passport off-road midsize SUV model that are priced under $30,000. The post 4 Great Honda Passport Alternatives for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 of the Best Full-Size Trucks for Car Camping This Fall
Do you love to go car camping in the fall? Here are four full-size trucks that can make your camping experiences better than ever before. The post 4 of the Best Full-Size Trucks for Car Camping This Fall appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is This the New, Larger, Three-Row Toyota Grand Highlander?
New spy shots are finally emerging that show the new Grand Highlander. What can we expect from a longer-wheelbase Highlander? The post Is This the New, Larger, Three-Row Toyota Grand Highlander? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota Tundra Dominates With the Best Resale Value
The 2022 Toyota Tundra has the best resale value, but why? Let's see what makes the new Toyota Tundra a sound financial investment. The post The Toyota Tundra Dominates With the Best Resale Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
