ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EUI8_0ilATTS600
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards runs for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL game Sunday in Baltimore. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BALTIMORE — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens.

Then he was in the end zone.

“It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”

Edwards missed all of last season following a severe knee injury, and Sunday’s 23-20 win over Cleveland was his first game back. His return would have been an uplifting moment no matter how much he played, but the Ravens used him extensively as part of a rushing attack that was crucial in the victory.

Although Nick Chubb and the Browns had the league’s top-ranked running game entering the week, Baltimore won that battle 160 yards to 113. Edwards had 66 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill all missed the 2021 season with injuries, and the availability of those running backs has been sporadic this year. Dobbins returned earlier but is now on injured reserve, and Hill was back Sunday from a hamstring injury that had kept him out two games.

Edwards gave Baltimore (4-3) another option in short-yardage situations, and he scored his second TD on fourth down from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

“We’ve got a lot of scat backs — fast, elusive backs,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “He can do both, but we’ve been missing the power, and it showed today.”

What’s working

The Ravens forced two turnovers and lost one, improving to plus-five in that department this season. Baltimore’s second takeaway was on Cleveland’s desperate final play, but the first was a fumble recovery that gave the Ravens a short field and led to a touchdown in the third quarter.

What needs work

The passing game is still stuck in low gear. Rashod Bateman returned from a foot injury and caught four passes, but Jackson completed only nine for 120 yards.

Star tight end Mark Andrews was held without a catch for the first time since Dec. 9, 2018.

“We’re certainly going to have games where we throw it way, way more than that,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Lamar did what he had to do to win the game. He managed the game, with the run game, he had so many good runs himself, he had some critical throws, protected the ball in the pocket against that pass rush. I told him after the game, ‘Don’t think you didn’t win this game for us, because you did.’”

Stock up

Rookie punter Jordan Stout made a significant contribution. His 69-yard punt in the second quarter helped back Cleveland up to its own 12, and after the Browns punted back to Baltimore, a good return set up a field goal for the Ravens.

In the third quarter, the Ravens were facing fourth down from their own 6. Stout got off a 62-yard punt, and Cleveland took over on its own half of the field.

With 24 seconds left in the game, Stout got off a 50-yard punt to the end zone with no hiccups — at a time when a block or a shank may have been the Browns’ best hope.

Stock down

Baltimore’s pass protection was not great in this game, allowing three sacks. Even the elusive Jackson needs time to throw if he’s going to play his best.

Injuries

Harbaugh said after the game that Dobbins has been dealing with a range-of-motion issue in his return from his knee injury, and he wanted to have a procedure that might speed up the process of solving that.

“Get the full range back in four to five weeks, something like that, six weeks,” Harbaugh said. “He didn’t want to go the slow road. If it doesn’t work 100 percent, then he’s kind of on the slow road again.”

Key number

44 — The number of rushing attempts by the Ravens, their most in a non-overtime game in nearly two years.

Baltimore doesn’t have another home game until Nov. 20. The Ravens have a short week before playing at Tampa Bay on Thursday night, then a game at New Orleans followed by an open date.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
brownsnation.com

Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter

No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns need to go back to drawing board: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns (2-5) lick the wounds of a tough loss to the Ravens, they must prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against another strong division opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The Browns mantra since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were hired has been for the Browns to be ‘smart, tough, accountable.’ That is how the team played that first year when they made it to the playoffs and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Browns-Commanders Trade Sends Daron Payne To Cleveland

The Washington Commanders have started showing some signs of life in the last few weeks. They have won two games in a row, pushing their record to 3-4 on the season. That puts them squarely in the playoff mix in the NFC, where only five teams have a better record. Unfortunately for Washington, three of them reside in the NFC East. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon?
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing

Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown

The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy