Houston, TX

papercitymag.com

Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing

Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
hotelnewsresource.com

116 All-Suite Hyatt House Houston Energy Corridor Hotel in Katy Fwy, Houston, TX for Sale

116 All-Suite Hotel with Fully-Equipped Kitchens on 2.8-Acre Prime Real Estate Strategically situated on a 2.8-acre on Interstate 10. The property is a 116 all-suite hotel with fully equipped kitchens in the Houston Energy Corridor, an advocate for one of Houston’s premier business centers and destinations. This is an area within the Houston MSA where there is no zoning restriction.
Houston Agent Magazine

17 Texas zip codes flip to majority renters

A new report from RentCafe shows that 101 zip codes in the U.S. have switched from majority homeowners to majority renters in the past decade, with 17 of them in Texas. Of these, six zip codes are in the Houston area. The city with the most zip codes that have flipped to majority renters is Philadelphia.
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Houston Agent Magazine

HAR reports new listings dip this week in Houston

New listings lag 5% year over year, according to HAR’s Weekly Activity Snapshot. Houston Realtors entered 2,555 properties into the MLS for the week ending Oct. 24. That’s a 5% decrease from last year, when 2,689 new properties were listed. Pending listings trailed 2021 levels as well, with...
Houston Chronicle

CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County

CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Covering Katy

Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
