Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court
A Columbia doctor is set to be arraigned Thursday in a rape case. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house
Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
DNA leads to arrest in 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder
North Carolina authorities and Columbia police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected in a 1984 rape and attempted murder. The post DNA leads to arrest in 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police to provide information about decades-old rape, attempted murder case
Columbia police will hold a community briefing Thursday in regard to a decades-old rape and attempted murder case. The post Columbia police to provide information about decades-old rape, attempted murder case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021
Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
abc17news.com
Columbia man charged with rape, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that a woman told police on Saturday that she was raped and assaulted.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN
A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after barricade incident in Columbia
Christopher Crane with one felony count of Second Degree Kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of Third Degree Kidnapping. They also charged him with a felony count of Resisting Arrest, misdemeanor Assault, and two misdemeanor counts of Violating Order of Protection. Boone County prosecutors have charged a man after he allegedly...
kwos.com
Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack
A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
kjluradio.com
Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school
A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
Parent asks for more transparency after law enforcement sent to Rock Bridge High School for possibly armed student
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Parent asks for more transparency after law enforcement sent to Rock Bridge High School for possibly armed student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's Downtown Leadership Council voted in favor of the Columbia Police Department to use the Fusus software on Wednesday. The Fusus software would allow law enforcement to have access to both pubic and private surveillance cameras, body-worn cameras, drones and other feeds through the city. CPD would only use surveillance video on The post Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Flyers found on University of Missouri campus draw ire for racial messaging
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students have raised objections after flyers were posted on campus claiming "It's okay to be white" and "White Lives Matter." One of the flyers also said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." MU spokesman Christian Basi...
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
krcgtv.com
Man in custody after hostage and barricade situation in Columbia
COLUMBIA — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he barricaded himself inside a residence on Lyon St. Columbia Police said they first got a call at around 6 p.m. about a potential hostage situation. They said a woman texted her friend saying she did not feel safe...
krcgtv.com
Musgraves, Mann name education, economy as priorities in Boone County race
COLUMBIA — Republican James Musgraves and Democrat Douglas Mann are vying for a seat in the newly-drawn fiftieth district for the Missouri House of Representatives. District 50 is a somewhat oddly-shaped map that includes the southern portion of Columbia and some of its outskirts. For the last decade, that district looked very different, including much of southern Boone County and into Callaway, Cole, and Moniteau Counties.
Comments / 1