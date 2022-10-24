ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house

Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021

Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man charged with rape, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that a woman told police on Saturday that she was raped and assaulted.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN

A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after barricade incident in Columbia

Christopher Crane with one felony count of Second Degree Kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of Third Degree Kidnapping. They also charged him with a felony count of Resisting Arrest, misdemeanor Assault, and two misdemeanor counts of Violating Order of Protection. Boone County prosecutors have charged a man after he allegedly...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack

A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school

A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's Downtown Leadership Council voted in favor of the Columbia Police Department to use the Fusus software on Wednesday. The Fusus software would allow law enforcement to have access to both pubic and private surveillance cameras, body-worn cameras, drones and other feeds through the city. CPD would only use surveillance video on The post Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man in custody after hostage and barricade situation in Columbia

COLUMBIA — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he barricaded himself inside a residence on Lyon St. Columbia Police said they first got a call at around 6 p.m. about a potential hostage situation. They said a woman texted her friend saying she did not feel safe...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Musgraves, Mann name education, economy as priorities in Boone County race

COLUMBIA — Republican James Musgraves and Democrat Douglas Mann are vying for a seat in the newly-drawn fiftieth district for the Missouri House of Representatives. District 50 is a somewhat oddly-shaped map that includes the southern portion of Columbia and some of its outskirts. For the last decade, that district looked very different, including much of southern Boone County and into Callaway, Cole, and Moniteau Counties.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy