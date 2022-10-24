Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
'He is Oklahoma football': Brayden Willis' example, leadership a constant in OU's up-and-down season
After a bye week where he hunkered down in Norman to “stay focused” and “took care of business,” Brayden Willis was practicing at full blast Monday, to the extent someone noticed and told him to slow down. Such intensity from Willis doesn’t surprise OU coach Brent...
Oklahoma Daily
'A great future ahead of him': OU football's Robert Spears-Jennings continues to make strides as Sooners freshman
Robert Spears-Jennings introduced himself to Sooner Nation in menacing fashion, delivering a hit against Kansas quarterback Jason Bean on Oct. 15 that elicited a roar from the crowd. The freshman safety from Broken Arrow was the quarterback spy on a first-down play early in the second quarter against the Jayhawks...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Former Iowa State commit R Mason Thomas thriving in 1st season with Sooners
It will be familiar territory for freshman defensive end R Mason Thomas when Oklahoma rolls into Ames to face Iowa State on Saturday. The talented four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was previously committed to coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones before flipping and signing with the Sooners less than two months after Brent Venables was hired as head coach. Thomas arrived in Norman before even turning 18 and caught the attention of coaches and players early in fall camp.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners fall 3-1 at No. 17 Texas in regular season finale
Oklahoma fell to No. 17 Texas 3-1 on Thursday night in Austin. The Sooners (8-7-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) could not stop the regular season Big 12 champion Longhorns (13-1-4, 7-0-2) who tallied 14 shots, nine on goal, and six corners, OU finished the night with eight shots, four on goal, and one corner. Oklahoma’s defense had five saves to Texas’ three.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Baylor 3-2 at home
Oklahoma (11-10, 1-8 Big 12) extended its losing streak to six in a 3-2 loss against No. 17 Baylor (18-5, 7-2) Wednesday in Norman. The Sooners previously fell to the Bears 3-2 in Waco on Oct. 5 and are currently eighth in the Big 12 standings. OU and Baylor traded...
Oklahoma Daily
OU baseball: Skip Johnson, Sooners embracing challenge of getting back to College World Series
Head coach Skip Johnson and OU baseball are leaving behind last year's storybook run to the College World Series finals and focusing on the season ahead. Their work began in earnest with recent scrimmages against the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team and McLennan Community College, which gave Johnson an opportunity to evaluate his new-look roster.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables speaks on D.J. Graham's move to receiver, Sooners' upcoming 5-game challenge
OU Twitter lit up two weeks ago when cornerback D.J. Graham announced he was moving to wide receiver ahead of the Sooners’ game against Kansas. Graham, who signed with Oklahoma as a three-star athlete in 2020, registered over 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his career at Keller Central High School.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 89-53 exhibition win over Oklahoma City University
Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma City University 89-53 in an exhibition match on Tuesday night in Norman. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting and a 2-for-6 clip from 3-point range. The Nevada transfer also grabbed one rebound, one steal and dished four assists. OU’s defense...
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sisters Bri and Brooke Amos reflect on 'fun' final ride together with Sooners
Before college, sisters Bri and Brooke Amos often played together in summer leagues and practiced at home in the offseason, creating a fierce chemistry on the pitch, and even a little sibling rivalry. “We always encourage each other,” said Bri, the older of the two. “But (Brooke) always wants to...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council champions suicide prevention, remembers death of Norman teenager in 2010
Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story. The Norman City Council proclaimed the importance of suicide prevention during its Tuesday meeting, in honor of a gay teenager who died by suicide. Zack Harrington died unexpectedly at 19 years...
