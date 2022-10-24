It will be familiar territory for freshman defensive end R Mason Thomas when Oklahoma rolls into Ames to face Iowa State on Saturday. The talented four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was previously committed to coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones before flipping and signing with the Sooners less than two months after Brent Venables was hired as head coach. Thomas arrived in Norman before even turning 18 and caught the attention of coaches and players early in fall camp.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO