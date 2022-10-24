ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Former Iowa State commit R Mason Thomas thriving in 1st season with Sooners

It will be familiar territory for freshman defensive end R Mason Thomas when Oklahoma rolls into Ames to face Iowa State on Saturday. The talented four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was previously committed to coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones before flipping and signing with the Sooners less than two months after Brent Venables was hired as head coach. Thomas arrived in Norman before even turning 18 and caught the attention of coaches and players early in fall camp.
OU soccer: Sooners fall 3-1 at No. 17 Texas in regular season finale

Oklahoma fell to No. 17 Texas 3-1 on Thursday night in Austin. The Sooners (8-7-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) could not stop the regular season Big 12 champion Longhorns (13-1-4, 7-0-2) who tallied 14 shots, nine on goal, and six corners, OU finished the night with eight shots, four on goal, and one corner. Oklahoma’s defense had five saves to Texas’ three.
OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Baylor 3-2 at home

Oklahoma (11-10, 1-8 Big 12) extended its losing streak to six in a 3-2 loss against No. 17 Baylor (18-5, 7-2) Wednesday in Norman. The Sooners previously fell to the Bears 3-2 in Waco on Oct. 5 and are currently eighth in the Big 12 standings. OU and Baylor traded...
OU baseball: Skip Johnson, Sooners embracing challenge of getting back to College World Series

Head coach Skip Johnson and OU baseball are leaving behind last year's storybook run to the College World Series finals and focusing on the season ahead. Their work began in earnest with recent scrimmages against the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team and McLennan Community College, which gave Johnson an opportunity to evaluate his new-look roster.
