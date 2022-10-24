ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz, an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Republicans and rural America have the midterm enthusiasm edge, poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... New NBC News poll shows sky-high interest and polarization ahead of midterms. ... President Biden heads to the DNC headquarters to deliver remarks. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says the Jan. 6 committee won’t allow Trump to turn potential testimony into a “circus.” ... Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist face off in their first and only Florida Governor's debate. ... A Telemundo/LX News poll has DeSantis ahead among Florida Latinos. ... And GOP Super PAC pulls out of New Hampshire Senate.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

House GOP looks to topple Democrats’ campaign chief

House Republicans are increasingly hopeful they can bump off one of the top Democratic leaders — campaign chairman Sean Patrick Maloney — in a tightening New York race that exemplifies the tough terrain facing the majority party in the final leg of the midterm campaign. As recently as...

