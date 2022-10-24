Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

Read full article on original website
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention
Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
Josh Kaul, Eric Toney trade unrelenting attacks in Attorney General debate
Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Republican challenger, Eric Toney, lobbed repeated attacks at each other over public safety, abortion and elections Thursday night during the last of this election cycle’s debates for statewide races. Kaul tried to downplay Toney’s attacks on his record as either falsehoods...
Oklahoma's five congressional seats on Nov. 8 ballot
Oklahoma’s five congressional seats are all up for grabs but within much easier reach for Republicans in the Nov. 8 general election. Four seats are held by GOP incumbents with huge financial and political advantages. The open spot, for the 2nd Congressional District, has been overwhelmingly Republican since former U.S. House Rep. Dan Boren retired from politics 10 years ago.
New poll: DeSantis, Rubio, Moody hold large leads ahead of Nov. 8 election
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hold significant leads over their opponents ahead Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll. The poll was conducted by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab from Oct....
Hansen, Henderson square off in rematch for Iowa House seat in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — An old adage says that "familiarity breeds contempt." While "contempt" is perhaps too strong a word for what Iowa House District 2 candidates Steve Hansen and Bob Henderson feel, the longtime Sioux City political figures have had plenty of critical things to say about each other during their campaign.
Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors
BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature
Oregon Rep. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), whose house district “essentially went away,” is hoping to continue serving the region as an Oregon State Senator for Oregon’s 59th senate district. Bonham is currently serving as a representative for Oregon’s 59th district, having been appointed in 2018 and winning...
Virginia abortion clinics experience influx of out-of-state patients following overturn of Roe v. Wade
Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville, a women’s health and abortion clinic, has seen a major spike in the amount of out-of-town patients asking for abortions since September 2021 after Senate Bill 8 was passed in Texas — a bill that banned abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — according to Shaelin Nauta, the clinic manager of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville.
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
Less than a third of fourth and eight-grade Georgia students score proficient in reading
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials touted Peach State students' scores on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, saying they were in line with the national average. However, a leading Georgia nonprofit says news that less than a third of fourth and eighth-grade students in the state were...
Improved reading scores show both promise and challenges, literacy group says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s reading gains on the nation’s report card are reason for “cautious optimism” and shows four years of reforms are starting to pay off, a state literacy leader said Thursday. However, fourth-graders remain below the national average in reading even though they...
Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County
(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
Most common fast food chains in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Wisconsin using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Supervisors approve advertising draft language to amend dangerous structures ordinance
White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved advertising for a draft amendment to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance that would incorporate new language to include a variety of additional structures. After the July 29, 2021, death of a 5-year-old White Township resident who wandered from home and was found...
Saving the sturgeon
They are remnants of the dinosaur era and need help in order to keep surviving, and Maryland is doing what it can to help save the Atlantic sturgeon. That was the theme as Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Professor Dave Secor discussed “Hanging on by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon Up a Creek” on Tuesday evening in Solomons.
Most common fast food chains in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Louisiana using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most common fast food chains in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas Dept. of Health reports 3 flu deaths; increase in flu cases
ADH said they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks. It is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of the activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease.
Most common fast food chains in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Tennessee using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
