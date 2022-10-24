Read full article on original website
Phillies grounds crew contribute to the Fightins' win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group at Citizens Bank Park played a vital role in the Phillies making it into the world series. And, they're going to be just as important for the outcome of the games.It's the job of the Phillies grounds crew to keep the field in perfect shape, even during a game like Sunday's where the rain was a challenge.After the game, the crew got a lot of praise for their hard work."We had a lot of people saying yesterday, like oh, that game didn't happen without you guys. And, I mean, I'm not taking any credit away from the players. Players are the ones that won the game. We're there to help them out, help them succeed the best way possible," Caleb Robinson from the Phillies ground crew said.The crew spread a lot of clay on the infield to try to keep it dry during Sunday's game.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
Philadelphia Phillies fans young and old bond over baseball
Everyone in the room was excited to watch the Phillies in the World Series!
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
fox29.com
'Jesus Bryce': Phillies fans rejoice as Harper mural pops up in Philadelphia ahead of World Series
PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper - a name that will go down in Philadelphia sports history. The star right-fielder burst onto the Philly scene in 2019 with a 13-year $330 million contract, quickly become a fan-favorite and earning his paycheck with a game-clinching homer to claim the Phillies spot in the World Series.
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
FOX43.com
Friendly World Series wager held between Pa. and Texas Chambers, with staple snacks on the line
PHILADELPHIA — Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will meet for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but there's more than just a trophy on the line. A friendly bet has been placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Texas Association of Business. What's on the line besides bragging rights? A celebratory feast fit for a World Series winner.
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Temple News
Students react to Phillies advancing to World Series
For as long as Zoe Tucker can remember, she has always watched Phillies games at home with her family. But she had a superstition that if she stayed at her apartment to watch Game 5 of the National League Championship Series with her roommates, the Phillies would win, she said.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
billypenn.com
Get on the bandwagon: A Philadelphia sports fan starter glossary
For the first time in Philadelphia history, the city has five professional sports teams in action all at once. It’s an impressive feat — it’s only happened a handful of times across the U.S. — and an especially energizing moment for fans of the Eagles (football), Phillies (baseball), Flyers (hockey), 76ers (basketball) and Union (soccer).
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
South Philly woman to police: There's a better way to grease a lamp post against Phillies fans
After the Phillies won the NLCS, fans climbed lamp posts in grand Philadelphia fashion. The police grease up the poles to discourage climbing, but fans still found a way up. A South Philly woman says there’s a better way.
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
Phillies merchandise flying off shelves in store, online
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies merchandise continues to fly off the shelves now that the team is headed to the World Series. Josh Steinberg is the store manager at Michell and Ness in Center City, which specializes in retro sports gear. "Ever since the team has gone on the run, it's just been picking up like crazy. So jerseys, like I said. Satin jackets, we can't keep the Phillies gear in stock, so it's very exciting," Steinberg said. That satin jacket he's talking about is a blue and one of the most popular items in the store. Customer Madison Woods is drawn to a...
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
Top 20 Baseball Cities In America: Philadelphia (Phillies) Are One
A recent survey measured more than 330 cities with at least one college or professional baseball team. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania each made the Top 20 list in the WalletHub.com survey. The list was compiled by measuring and analyzing each in 31 key metrics. The various areas that are measured...
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
