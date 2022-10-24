ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Phillies grounds crew contribute to the Fightins' win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group at Citizens Bank Park played a vital role in the Phillies making it into the world series. And, they're going to be just as important for the outcome of the games.It's the job of the Phillies grounds crew to keep the field in perfect shape, even during a game like Sunday's where the rain was a challenge.After the game, the crew got a lot of praise for their hard work."We had a lot of people saying yesterday, like oh, that game didn't happen without you guys. And, I mean, I'm not taking any credit away from the players. Players are the ones that won the game. We're there to help them out, help them succeed the best way possible," Caleb Robinson from the Phillies ground crew said.The crew spread a lot of clay on the infield to try to keep it dry during Sunday's game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Friendly World Series wager held between Pa. and Texas Chambers, with staple snacks on the line

PHILADELPHIA — Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will meet for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but there's more than just a trophy on the line. A friendly bet has been placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Texas Association of Business. What's on the line besides bragging rights? A celebratory feast fit for a World Series winner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Students react to Phillies advancing to World Series

For as long as Zoe Tucker can remember, she has always watched Phillies games at home with her family. But she had a superstition that if she stayed at her apartment to watch Game 5 of the National League Championship Series with her roommates, the Phillies would win, she said.
HOUSTON, PA
billypenn.com

Get on the bandwagon: A Philadelphia sports fan starter glossary

For the first time in Philadelphia history, the city has five professional sports teams in action all at once. It’s an impressive feat — it’s only happened a handful of times across the U.S. — and an especially energizing moment for fans of the Eagles (football), Phillies (baseball), Flyers (hockey), 76ers (basketball) and Union (soccer).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies merchandise flying off shelves in store, online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies merchandise continues to fly off the shelves now that the team is headed to the World Series. Josh Steinberg is the store manager at Michell and Ness in Center City, which specializes in retro sports gear. "Ever since the team has gone on the run, it's just been picking up like crazy. So jerseys, like I said. Satin jackets, we can't keep the Phillies gear in stock, so it's very exciting," Steinberg said. That satin jacket he's talking about is a blue and one of the most popular items in the store. Customer Madison Woods is drawn to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

