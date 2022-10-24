ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?

There were rumblings over the weekend that former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might be interested in a reunion with his former team. Jansen, who spent 12 years in L.A., including 10 as their closer, went to Atlanta on a one-year deal last offseason and is now a free agent once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dombrowski’s Deadline Maneuvers Draw 2008 Parallels

Blockbuster trades completed just before the deadline don’t often result in a World Series title. It’s the smaller, minor moves that often end up producing big results. This was the case in 2008 when general manager Pat Gillick acquired the likes of Joe Blanton, Scott Eyre and Matt Stairs on the way to a world championship for the Philadelphia Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series

The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bruce Bochy Had Eye on Former Giants Coach

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy reached out to at least one of his former San Francisco Giants coaches about a role with the team. That coach, Ron Wotus, confirmed that during a conversation with KBNR Tonight in San Francisco. He also confirmed that he wasn’t interested. “I talked to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

