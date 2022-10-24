Read full article on original website
Penny Pitou: If you love Gunstock, replace reps who tried to dismantle it
Our beloved county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort was brought back from the brink of closing this summer by people who spoke up and took action. They came to meetings, they spoke their mind, and they voted in the primary in September to remove the most urgent threats.
Scott Rosenthal: Thanks to the hosts, sponsors of Meredith candidates night
I want to thank the League of Woman Voters and the local people who sponsored the meet the candidates night Monday at the Meredith Community Center. For those who were not there, watch the video at Lakes Region Public Access website vod.lrpa.org. (Thank you Nancy Law for the link.)
Fulton E. Rudolph, 73
NORTHFIELD — Fulton E. Rudolph, 73, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. "Fully" lived in New Hampshire most of his adult life. Lovingly known as "Pa" or "Santa," the joy of his life were all the children born and adopted into his family.
Lakes Region Rotary awards $20,000 to local charities
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Oct. 20, to hand out proceeds from their 10th annual Car Show Fundraiser held in July. The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do.
Gordon E. French, 86
MEREDITH — Gordon E. French, 86, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully at The Birches at Concord on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Gordon was born on May 3, 1936, in Concord, son to the late Edward and Frances (Phelps) French.
Contractor sentenced for engaging in deceptive dealing
A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed. Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a...
Great New England Craft Show Oct. 29
LACONIA — Great New England Craft & Artisan Shows presents at the NH Pumpkin Festival in downtown Laconia, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than 80 artists, craftsman and specialty food makers will be offering high quality items including clocks; jewelry; pottery; apparel; photography; fine prints; wood working; artistic soaps; metal art; ceramics; cards; floral designs; resin art; warm and beautiful mittens; small batched personal care; pet products; books; perfume; candles and much more. Featured item — Pumpkin Hot Cocoa Bombs — get them while they last. Also offering card readings and fortune telling.
Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident
LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 222 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Eleven people were arrested.
Laconia woman indicted for being part of a conspiracy to sell fentanyl
Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Ten people were arrested.
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 35 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
