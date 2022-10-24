Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Alison Hammond reveals she’s ready to get married to secret boyfriend
Alison Hammond has revealed that she’s ready for her boyfriend to “pop the question”.The Good Morning Britain presenter has been dating the unnamed man out of the public eye for two years.“There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away,” Hammond told MailOnline at the The Ethnicity Awards in London on Thursday evening (27 October).Hammon, 47, took home the award for Host of the Year and wore a sparkling black gown for the occasion.Speaking of fame, Hammond said: “I still don’t think I’ve made it. I’m so proud. I am so proud....
