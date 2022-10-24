The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts. The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO