Rain, snow impacting foothills, I-70
The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts.
Cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s
Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
Chimney falls off, leaving hole in Aurora rental
An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver. Shaul Turner reports.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro
Denver's weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado's next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Colorado snow: How much snow fell in your city Oct. 27?
DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of fall snow fell across parts of Colorado on Thursday morning, causing some major travel problems in the mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the weather will be turning drier this afternoon and evening as the storm systems move into southern Colorado. Preliminary snow...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
10 top rated soup recipes for a cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Snow is falling in mountains, travel could become hazardous
If you are driving into the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, snow could impact your travel.
School closings follow lower birth rates
Declining public school enrollment could have something to do with fewer kids being born. DJ Summers reports.
Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA
DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
Thornton resident needs new apartment
A Thornton woman is hoping to find a new home after receiving a notification from the city alerting residents of an inspection showing no heat in the building. Shaul Turner reports.
DPS superintendent discusses closures
Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district.
RTD offering 2 days of free rides to voter polls
Election Day is just two weeks away, and RTD is helping voters make it to the polls this November, and they are doing it for free.
New Aurora opioid treatment center
As fentanyl deaths continue to soar in Colorado, a new outpatient opioid treatment center is opening in Aurora.
Live Updates: Storm brings mountain snow, rain-snow mix to metro
A snowstorm is moving over the mountains and could bring measurable snow to the Front Range by Thursday morning.
Voters to decide on $12.7 million Foothills fire station
A proposed new fire station is causing controversy in the Foothills Fire Protection District.
How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?
Denver renters looking for a one-bedroom apartment need to make quite a bit. How much? DJ Summers reports.
Best Day Trips from Denver, Colorado
Vacationing in Colorado’s capital with some extra time to spare? Set aside time in your itinerary to check out some of the best day trips from Denver. With its central location, Denver makes the perfect jumping-off point to explore the Centennial State’s mountainous wilderness, historic towns, and some of the top outdoor recreation destinations in the country.
