Colorado State

KDVR.com

Rain, snow impacting foothills, I-70

The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s

Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chimney falls off, leaving hole in Aurora rental

An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver. Shaul Turner reports.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro

Denver's weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado's next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado snow: How much snow fell in your city Oct. 27?

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of fall snow fell across parts of Colorado on Thursday morning, causing some major travel problems in the mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the weather will be turning drier this afternoon and evening as the storm systems move into southern Colorado. Preliminary snow...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

School closings follow lower birth rates

Declining public school enrollment could have something to do with fewer kids being born. DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Thornton resident needs new apartment

A Thornton woman is hoping to find a new home after receiving a notification from the city alerting residents of an inspection showing no heat in the building. Shaul Turner reports.
THORNTON, CO
KDVR.com

DPS superintendent discusses closures

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district. Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district. Timing of snow in Denver metro area, mountain corridor. Timing of snow in Denver metro area, mountain corridor, Meteorologist Chris...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

RTD offering 2 days of free rides to voter polls

Election Day is just two weeks away, and RTD is helping voters make it to the polls this November, and they are doing it for free.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New Aurora opioid treatment center

As fentanyl deaths continue to soar in Colorado, a new outpatient opioid treatment center is opening in Aurora.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Voters to decide on $12.7 million Foothills fire station

A proposed new fire station is causing controversy in the Foothills Fire Protection District.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?

Denver renters looking for a one-bedroom apartment need to make quite a bit. How much? DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Denver, Colorado

Vacationing in Colorado’s capital with some extra time to spare? Set aside time in your itinerary to check out some of the best day trips from Denver. With its central location, Denver makes the perfect jumping-off point to explore the Centennial State’s mountainous wilderness, historic towns, and some of the top outdoor recreation destinations in the country.
DENVER, CO

