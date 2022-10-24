ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver’s homeless population count hits 14-year record

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFfh7_0ilAPhiY00

DENVER (KDVR) — The homeless population in the Denver metro has increased over the past 14 years.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Point-In-Time count, there were nearly 7,000 homeless people in the Denver metro on a single January night this year, a 14-year record. Advocates say these counts understate the case and there may be as many as 30,000 unhoused people in the metro area.

Seeing the problem: Homelessness in the Denver metro

HUD’s report compared the growth of homeless populations to several other cities that have put new plans and policies in place to address the issue over the last decade, including Rockford, Illinois; San Antonio; Houston; and Washington, D.C.

Houston and Washington, D.C. both saw their homeless populations decrease across three comparisons: 10 years, five years and three years.

San Antonio had more limited success, with the homeless population increasing over the longer-term 10-year measurement and the short-term three-year measurement. But when reviewing the five-year measurement, there has been a reduction in the Texas city.

Of the four metros, only the Denver area had consistent, sustained growth in the homeless population across all three comparisons.

Leaders from Denver, Aurora and several other neighboring communities recently traveled to Houston to study the city’s success so they can develop plans. Aurora City Council is expected to consider a new plan during its meeting on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 28

Noonesbusiness
3d ago

Legalize drug after drug, give away taxpayers money, let them run wild on the streets, don't prosecute their numerous crimes... CO has thrown out the welcome mat for the bums of the world to gather on our streets.

Reply(5)
19
Mar Mar
3d ago

Polis Colorado inflation, drugs, violent crime and homeless addicts. He managed to turn Colorado into a hellhole in less than 4 years

Reply
11
jcflipper
3d ago

Why wouldn't there be more homeless with the city of Denver giving the homeless everything they want/need & they don't have do a thing!!!

Reply
9
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets

(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.
DENVER, CO
K99

Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?

An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024 the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

How much is spent per homeless person in the Denver metro?

Spending on homelessness is up in the Denver area, but so is the homeless population, according to a new report. DJ Summers breaks down the numbers. How much is spent per homeless person in the Denver …. Spending on homelessness is up in the Denver area, but so is the...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?. Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Twelve Denver Zip Codes With More Renters Than Homeowners

While there are indications that the Denver real-estate scene is trending toward a buyer's market, the average cost of a home in the metro area increased again last month — and costs remain prohibitive for plenty of people who'd like purchase a place of their own. These factors help...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy