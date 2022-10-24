Action learning is based on principles of adult learning where practicality, utility, dialogue, and experiential learning are the priorities that the action learning coach will use to guide the interactions among equals in the activity (Freire, 2000; Kolb, 1984). There are many approaches to guide the group in their discussions and actions. Curriculum is focused on what the participants know and bring to the discussion, openness to what they want to learn from multiple sources that they identify, and reflection on the action that participants take. Reflection should balance what the participants learned about the consequences of their actions in a particular field and also their perceptions, theories, and values about what is at play in the action and response (both within themselves and in the field), and how this is changing.

