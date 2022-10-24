Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
What Makes eLearning Content Indeed Learning?
What makes eLearning content truly educational? You might consider this question to be simplistic, but don’t we need to check our understanding of what exactly can be proudly called eLearning?. We recently spoke with two training managers about their experience of launching eLearning at an educational center. They were...
elearningindustry.com
Remote Classroom Essentials: How K-12 Educators Can Improve Student-Driven Engagement
Wandering minds are a common phenomenon in classrooms, and it’s not a problem if it only happens from time to time. However, if learner disengagement has become the norm in your virtual classroom, you need to take action. The tips we share in this eBook will help you to prevent and combat student-driven engagement obstacles and realize what you need to make the most of online learning.
elearningindustry.com
Action Learning: A Facilitators' Guide
Action learning is based on principles of adult learning where practicality, utility, dialogue, and experiential learning are the priorities that the action learning coach will use to guide the interactions among equals in the activity (Freire, 2000; Kolb, 1984). There are many approaches to guide the group in their discussions and actions. Curriculum is focused on what the participants know and bring to the discussion, openness to what they want to learn from multiple sources that they identify, and reflection on the action that participants take. Reflection should balance what the participants learned about the consequences of their actions in a particular field and also their perceptions, theories, and values about what is at play in the action and response (both within themselves and in the field), and how this is changing.
elearningindustry.com
Migrating Monolithic Learning Management System To Microservice Architecture
I am working in the learning technology industry as a principal architect on a monolithic architecture, or an old-school enterprise application. I was given the task of adding new features to an existing application, bringing it up to date with cutting-edge technologies and converting it into a SaaS model providing full-text search using elastic search, recommendation engine, and many other features. As a result, there has been a change in the way that educational content is designed, developed, and delivered to learners.
elearningindustry.com
Corrective Feedback: To Give Or Not To Give?
For the last 30 years, hundreds of research publications on this topic have shown inconclusive results, often demonstrating contrasting views of corrective feedback's usefulness. Moreover, some educators believe only implicit feedback should be used in ESL learning. We base our decisions on what we believe to be true. Sometimes, however, we believe something that isn't true. Then our decisions could be wrong, leading us away from the truth.
elearningindustry.com
Building Employee Resilience In The Workplace
For many employees, the workplace presents a wide range of stressors that affect their lives inside and outside of the office. To combat these issues, organizations focus on building employee resilience and agility. If you aren’t familiar with the terminology, resilience refers to the ability of employees to “bounce back” from adversity in the workplace, while agility is a worker’s ability to respond quickly and effectively, adapting to these changes.
Comments / 0