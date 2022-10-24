Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus High hosts career day to highlight businesses
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus High School hosted a career day with a twist on Thursday. The school wanted to highlight the businesses that some of its students are already pursuing. Each student was able to set up a show board to introduce their business and showcase the products...
Tupelo Reads selects two books for community-wide reading program
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An initiative that promotes literacy selected two books for its community-wide reading program. “Tupelo Reads” has selected two books by Jamie Ford. Those books are “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” and “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”.
CBC and LCSD gear up for annual haunted house this weekend
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sights and scenes of a scary Halloween can be found at the Columbus fairgrounds this weekend. Finishing touches are being done at the annual haunted house to open on Friday night. All of the money will go to help needy children. The Community Benefit...
Local middle schoolers are launching into their future
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Some local middle schoolers are launching into their future with the help of a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math program. Columbus Middle School 6th graders are the first in Mississippi to pilot the STEAM course “We build it Better” aviation program. As...
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
Sally Kate Winters executive director is set to retire at the end of October
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Sally Kate Winters Family Services in West Point has been offering the gift of humanity, love, and respect to children traumatized by abuse and neglect; since 1990 that has been the mission statement for the organization. 1990 was also the year the organization made a critical...
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
Vandal splashes paint on butterfly mural in Eupora
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A work of art has been made an eyesore after a vandalism incident in Eupora. Police got a report about paint being thrown on a mural in the Art Park next to Tower Loan on Main Street. Eupora Police believe the incident happened somewhere between...
Military mom returns home with the element of surprise
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 26 is recognized as the National Day of the Deployed. Victory Christian Academy is holding a ceremony for students who have family members who are current or former military. For two students, they’re going to get the surprise of a lifetime as their mother comes home...
Naming survey opens to campus and community
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — Mississippi University for Women will continue to seek input with a public survey as the university explores a name change. “We have received feedback and suggestions from our listening sessions, from emails, and from our conversations with others. The next step in our process is to build on that by engaging our stakeholders through this survey,” said President Nora Miller.
MUW opens survey to gather public input on university name change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is asking for public input about the possibility of a name change. MUW President Nora Miller broached the subject in a letter to alums in September, and a task force has been named to study the matter. Since then, there have...
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
Starkville Police Department dedicates meeting space in memory of young boy who battled a rare disorder
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is honoring the life of a little boy with a lasting tribute. SPD designated its Community Room as the “Super Gabe Community Room” during a special ceremony Thursday morning. The room is named after Gabe Valentine who died in...
Warm and dry Friday, rainy day on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The work week ends dry before another rain chances moves in Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s – not as chilly as this morning!. FRIDAY: Expect sun early, but clouds should fill in by afternoon & evening. Highs should still...
Storms today, dry tomorrow
COLUMBUS,Mississippi (WCBI)- Showers and storms are going to be moving across the state West to East in a line today. Dry conditions return again tomorrow with cooler temperatures. TUESDAY: Temperatures today are heading towards the middle 70s before the cold front moves across the state. There is a 90% chances...
Why fire departments in Pickens County need Amendment 649 changed
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County voters head to the polls on November 8. County leaders want them to get behind an amendment on the ballot. Amendment 649 was created in 1997 to allow tax money to go towards fire equipment for Volunteer Fire Departments in Pickens County.
Natchez Trace EPA brings high-speed internet to rural areas
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – They’re connected. The Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has finished building the infrastructure that their members will need to hook up to high-speed internet. It’s called NT Spark. And, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will serve 13,500 customers. Presley said the...
Tupelo looks to get revenge on Clinton, win division
Tupelo’s looks to get revenge on Clinton, win division. WATCH.
