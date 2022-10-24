ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E over deadly 2020 Zogg Fire

California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas and Electric Co. more than $155 million for sparking the deadly 2020 Zogg Fire southwest of Redding that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the wildfire, which state fire officials said began off Zogg...
REDDING, CA
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
ANDERSON, CA

