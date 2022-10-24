Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
California regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E over deadly 2020 Zogg Fire
California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas and Electric Co. more than $155 million for sparking the deadly 2020 Zogg Fire southwest of Redding that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the wildfire, which state fire officials said began off Zogg...
Mount Shasta Herald
Regal real estate: See inside these 5 luxurious homes for sale in far Northern California
From a mountain log mansion with enough bedrooms and bathrooms for an extended family, to a river-side house with cannabis farm, far Northern California is home to some opulent real estate. Million-dollar homes are not as rare in the region as most people think, according to realtor Maggie McGrath at...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
