NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both picks...
49ers-Rams Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
NFL fans and bettors get treated to a bitter NFC West rivalry for the second time this season when Cooper Kupp and the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams host Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers in Week 8. The 49ers are 1-3 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the...
Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Broncos GM Feels ‘Really Good’ About Russell Wilson Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have been the subject of significant scrutiny since it became clear the offense was far less capable than initially thought. The offense led by Wilson, who Denver traded a haul of both players and draft picks for during the offseason, is proving to be one of the worst in the NFL, but team management doesn’t sound worried.
Ravens Rule Out Tight End Mark Andrews After Injury vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Mark Andrews’s Week 8 is officially over after the Ravens ruled the tight end out for the remainder of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. Andrews, who was questionable with a knee injury entering TNF, exited at the 11:25...
SI:AM | It Just Keeps Getting Worse for the Lakers
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. What on earth is happening with the Lakers?. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. The Lakers are a mess. There are three winless teams remaining in the NBA:...
Dennis Smith Jr. Says He Trained for Switch to NFL
View the original article to see embedded media. Dennis Smith Jr.’s NBA career appeared to be at an end. Like anyone else, he weighed his options and landed on a career change. Unlike most people, he landed on yet another professional sport. “I told my previous agent, ‘I’m not...
Adam Wainwright Shares Moment He Made Decision to Return for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has defied Father Time for years. Now, he’s decided to give pitching in the majors one final go—and he’s explained his reasons why. Speaking to reporters for the first time since he announced that he’d...
LeBron Vows to Be More Aggressive After Lakers’ Latest Loss
37-year-old LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Lakers so far this season, but it hasn’t been enough to lead the team to a single win so far. Los Angeles fell to 0–4 with a 110–99 loss to the Nuggets on...
Coyotes set to welcome Jets for first game at ASU
After playing their first six games of the season on the road, the Arizona Coyotes are looking forward to their
