Read full article on original website
E G
3d ago
Lamont actually is taking some credit for the federal surplus. In terms of crime, he refused to meet as a special session with the state Congress several times.
Reply
4
Related
One donor spent $2.2M underwriting ads attacking Ned Lamont
Businessman J. David Kelsey has contributed $2.2 million to the effort to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, CT's first-term Democratic governor.
News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll: Top issues for voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District
Election Day is less than two weeks away. News 8 is your local election headquarters and teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of this election cycle.
Trailing in polls, Stefanowski turns to populist rhetoric in late push
Trailing in public polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski is employing populist rhetoric to engage voters in the dwindling days of the campaign.
Eyewitness News
Race for Secretary of the State
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Denise Merrill was the Secretary of the State for a decade. She decided earlier this year to not seek re-election. She was a strong supporter of early voting. “This is a reform that is good for every demographic. I’ve spoken to parents who say ‘I...
Connecticut renters who applied for rebate assistance will see checks soon
HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly $24 million in state funds will be distributed to thousands of Connecticut's senior citizens and people with disabilities who need assistance in paying rent. The checks totaling $23.9 million will be distributed this week to those who applied to the Connecticut Renters' Rebate Program through...
Eyewitness News
States with the most powerful voters: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the midterm elections less two weeks away, the personal finance website WalletHub came up with a list of the states with the most and least powerful voters. WalletHub put Connecticut as the 21st state with the most powerful voters. The site’s researchers said they identified...
Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
Lamont sends relief checks to thousands of working poor families
Gov. Ned Lamont's administration sent checks averaging $170 to thousands of CT families. The GOP called the move an election-year gimmick.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Leaders push for Connecticut early in-person voting
Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Monday - Friday. Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"
Connecticut manufacturers say labor shortage is biggest challenge
Connecticut's manufacturers say a shortage of labor, combined with supply chain issues, inflation and high taxes, are hindering growth. The post Connecticut manufacturers say labor shortage is biggest challenge appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut ranks 47th for business tax climate
Connecticut's business tax climate ranking of 47 in the country remains unchanged since 2014, largely due to income and property taxes. The post Connecticut ranks 47th for business tax climate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot
Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
Election 2022: Everything Connecticut residents need to know before voting this year
How do I register to vote? Where is my polling location? Can I vote absentee? Your questions about CT's 2022 election, answered.
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski invoked the Bristol police murders in a call to repeal parts of the law. Democrats say he is politicizing a tragedy.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
NBC Connecticut
Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll
Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Connecticut receives 2nd payment from landmark $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors
Another $13.5 million is arriving in Connecticut from a landmark settlement with three major opioid distributors and a manufacturer.
12 Funny and Interesting things People in Connecticut Say
People from Connecticut use some interesting phrases and terminology sometimes. When you come to Connecticut, be prepared for not only the interesting Connecticut accent, but for some terminology and phrases you may not be used to.
Comments / 5