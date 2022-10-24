ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 5

E G
3d ago

Lamont actually is taking some credit for the federal surplus. In terms of crime, he refused to meet as a special session with the state Congress several times.

Reply
4
Related
Eyewitness News

Race for Secretary of the State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Denise Merrill was the Secretary of the State for a decade. She decided earlier this year to not seek re-election. She was a strong supporter of early voting. “This is a reform that is good for every demographic. I’ve spoken to parents who say ‘I...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

States with the most powerful voters: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the midterm elections less two weeks away, the personal finance website WalletHub came up with a list of the states with the most and least powerful voters. WalletHub put Connecticut as the 21st state with the most powerful voters. The site’s researchers said they identified...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot

Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll

Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy