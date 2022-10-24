ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Incumbent Greg Abbott made a campaign stop at the 1880 Ice House in Denison as part of his final stretch in the race for governor. “When your values are on the line, the winner or loser of this election is not going to be me,” said Gov. Abbott. “It’s going to be you.”
DENISON, TX
Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Monday storms caused power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma, mainly in Atoka and Bryan Counties, causing some schools to cancel classes or dismiss early. Jim Coleman with Southeastern Electric Cooperative said, “we’ve had a number of weather events come thru that has had major effects on the power grid.”
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

