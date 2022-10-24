Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Biden Tells Putin To 'Get Out Of Ukraine' As Russian President Rules Out Using Nuclear Weapons
U.S. President Joe Biden came down heavily on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the latter denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Biden, while questioning whether Putin was sincere in saying he has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, said, “If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” reported Bloomberg.
Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days
Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably using ‘mobilised reservists’ in effort to hold Kherson, says UK
UK MoD says Russia likely to have bolstered troops west of Dnieper River with recently mobilised troops
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks
Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre
Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics.
At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles
The key priority for India at the upcoming U.N. climate conference will be how to pay for the transition away from fossil fuels for energy and industries to meet temperature limit targets, according to a senior official who'll be part of the negotiations
Comments / 0