Read full article on original website
Related
City of Newberry hosts park dedication
NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting of the newly renamed U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park on October 28 at 3 p.m. Formerly known as Wise Street Park, it is located at 2420 Holloway Street in Newberry. “We are dedicating this park...
wach.com
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
Irmo man convicted of tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice US Attorney's Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, documents presented in court show...
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
WYFF4.com
Experts say Social Security and Medicare changes set to be historic
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial experts are sending out a reminder aboutupcoming changes to Social Security and Medicare premiums. Ashton Lawrence, Goldfinch Wealth Management partner, said the changes go into effect in December, but the money won't be allocated until January. “This is one of the largest increases in almost...
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
WLTX.com
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
iheart.com
Early Voting Breaks First Day Turnout Record
(Columbia, SC) -- Early voting in the Palmetto State is underway and the turnout is already breaking records. State election officials said Monday saw the highest turnout ever for a single day of early voting. About 40-thousand voters made their way to polls to cast their ballots. That's almost double...
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Comments / 0