Boston, MA

FUN 107

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best

How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Boston school surprised with $100,000 prize for helping students thrive

BOSTON — Three well-deserving Boston Public Schools were recognized Wednesday for their hard work and dedication to their students at an awards ceremony, with one school receiving a special surprise. The William E. Channing Elementary School in Hyde Park, Gardner Pilot Academy and the Charles H. Taylor Elementary School...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Taze Thompson: Harvard transfer finds home at NU

Hockey has always been an important part of Taze Thompson’s life. “I was in skates before I could even walk,” Thompson told The News. A sophomore forward on the women’s ice hockey team and Harvard University transfer, Thompson has been an instrumental part of the Huskies’ 7-1 start to the season, already contributing a goal and three assists.
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts farm turning poop into power

RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
RUTLAND, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
thegraftonnews.com

Expanding leadership at Grafton Police

Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
GRAFTON, MA

