Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
huntnewsnu.com
Students share experiences as first N.U.in, NU Bound class enters Mills College at Northeastern
Following a contentious and litigious merger, the first class of N.U.in and NU Bound students have joined the returning Mills College students in Oakland, California, at Mills College at Northeastern University. Although the merger was finalized in July, some students say tensions are still running high on campus. Many of...
WCVB
Boston school surprised with $100,000 prize for helping students thrive
BOSTON — Three well-deserving Boston Public Schools were recognized Wednesday for their hard work and dedication to their students at an awards ceremony, with one school receiving a special surprise. The William E. Channing Elementary School in Hyde Park, Gardner Pilot Academy and the Charles H. Taylor Elementary School...
WCVB
Health officials surprised by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's call more state help with 'Mass and Cass' crisis
BOSTON — Nearly half of the 200 supportive housing units Boston Mayor Michelle Wu touted as part of the city's response to encampments in the "Mass. and Cass" area were funded by the state, a top Baker administration deputy said while describing the mayor's call for more help from Beacon Hill as "surprising."
huntnewsnu.com
The News’ coverage from 50 years ago: campus reacts to birth control speaker
This fall, the Huntington News has been collaborating with editors of the paper from 1967 through 1973. Then called the Northeastern News, the staff produced a variety of articles and editorials about birth control. Below is the text from some of those articles, to give a glimpse of what the coverage was like.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
Governor Baker taps police standards official for judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state's new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
wgbh.org
After backlash, Boston councilor shifts course on ‘Hijab Day’ resolution
The Boston City Council on Wednesday agreed to mark an official “Day of Woman, Life and Freedom” in connection with ongoing women’s rights protests in Iran, shifting after international pushback to a councilor’s original proposal to recognize women’s right to self-expression via a citywide Hijab Day.
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
huntnewsnu.com
Taze Thompson: Harvard transfer finds home at NU
Hockey has always been an important part of Taze Thompson’s life. “I was in skates before I could even walk,” Thompson told The News. A sophomore forward on the women’s ice hockey team and Harvard University transfer, Thompson has been an instrumental part of the Huskies’ 7-1 start to the season, already contributing a goal and three assists.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
Massachusetts farm turning poop into power
RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
With less people and emptier offices, what’s next for Downtown Boston? City leaders have a few ideas.
Turning some offices into housing is one option officials have identified. Less people and empty offices — after two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will Downtown Boston ever be the same?. That’s not the question to ask, according to city leaders. In a new report published Thursday, Mayor...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
thegraftonnews.com
Expanding leadership at Grafton Police
Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
